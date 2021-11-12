scorecardresearch
Friday, November 12, 2021
Jio partners with Mediatek to launch BGMI Tournament with prizes worth up to Rs 12.5 lakh

Jio has partnered with MediaTek to introduce ‘Gaming Masters 2.0' which will allow gamers to win prizes, by playing Battlegrounds Mobile India.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
November 12, 2021 4:52:23 pm
Jio, Mediatek, Gaming Masters 2.0, BGMI, Jio Gaming Masters, Battlegrounds Mobile India, BGMI Jio, BGMI event, BGMI news, Jio newsThe gaming tournament will allow both amateur and professional gamers to join in on the fun (Image source: Press release)

Reliance Jio has partnered with MediaTek to introduce ‘Gaming Masters 2.0’. The esports event will allow gamers to win existing prizes by playing the popular battle royal game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The gaming tournament will allow both amateur and professional gamers to join in on the fun. Interested users will be able to win prizes worth up to Rs 12.5 lakhs. Additionally, there is no participation fee to join the event.

To recall, the first season of gaming masters featured Garena Free Fire earlier this year and attracted over 14,000
team registrations. Now the second season of the tournament is set to begin on November 23 2021.

For those who are unfamiliar, Gaming Masters is an esports gaming initiative by India’s telecom giant Jio in collaboration with MediaTek, a company known for manufacturing chipsets for smartphones.

Must Read |PUBG: New State has been bricking Android devices, right on launch day

The second season of Gaming Masters will feature Battlegrounds Mobile India, which will be made available to both Jio and non-Jio users via the JioGames platform.

Interested gamers will be able to register for the tournament starting today (November 12) at https://play.jiogames.com. The tournament will be held between November 23 – January 12 2022.

