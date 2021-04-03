Jio and Qualcomm announce Call of Duty Mobile Aces eSports tournament

Telecom service provider Jio and chipset manufacturer Qualcomm have announced the beginning of a new Esports tournament. The JioGames ‘Esports platform’ The first contest will begin with a Call of Duty Mobile tournament that will be featured on the JioGames platform.

“Mobile gaming is one of the fastest-growing segments in India. Almost 90% of the gamers in India are using their mobile as their primary device for gaming,” Rajen Vagadia vice president & president, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd said.

“The collaboration between the two is set to bring superior gaming experiences to the gaming enthusiasts across India through multiple contests that will be organized by JioGames on the JioGames Esports platform with QCTAP as a title sponsor,” Jio said in a statement.

“The challenge is a new initiative by Jio to address the growing demand for mobile esports, even as mobile internet penetration in India continues to grow. The companies’ ultimate goal is to create more opportunities for gamers, enable deeper collaboration and quality content within the gaming community through the live streams, showcase and nurture the next level of gaming talent to compete and win on International levels. JioGames and Qualcomm Technologies come together to provide a superior and seamless gaming experience to Indian gamers,” Jio added in the statement.

When and where can you register?

Registrations for the JioGames Call of Duty Mobile Aces tournament have begun on April 1, 2021. The registrations will be open until April 11 for solo players. Meanwhile, for 5v5 team players registrations will last until April 30 this year. Qualifier matches will commence on June 11, 2021, and the finals will be held on June 20, 2021.

To register, interested participants can head over to the JioGames website. There is no registration or participation fee involved and the tournament is open to all Jio and Non-Jio.