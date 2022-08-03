Jetpack Joyride 2 to be Apple Arcade exclusive, launches August 9

Released in 2011, Jetpack Joyride was one of the most popular titles on iOS. Developed by the same studio that brought us Fruit Ninja, Hard Brick Studios is working on Jetpack Joyride 2, which will be exclusively available on Apple Arcade. Similar to Google Play Pass, Apple Arcade is a premium video game subscription service that lets players enjoy games without advertisements and features no in-app purchases. In June this year, the service added the original version of Jetpack Joyride.



Now, you might be wondering, wasn’t Jetpack Joyride 2 available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store some time ago? Yes, the developers soft-launched the title in March last year, but pulled it down earlier this year saying the game had ‘entered a new closed phase of development for an indefinite period’.

Here’s a glimpse of what the gameplay will look like. Here’s a glimpse of what the gameplay will look like.

Those looking forward to playing the sequel will be delighted to know that the developers haven’t altered the core gameplay. Instead, Jetpack Joyride 2 will build on the original title and offer a story-driven experience along with a new game mode.

In case you didn’t know, Jetpack Joyride is an endless side-scrolling shooter that requires players to avoid obstacles and collect coins. If you are interested in checking out what the sequel looks like, Apple shared a trailer and some in-game screenshots on the game’s App Store page.

That said, Jetpack Joyride 2 is set to launch on August 19 this year and will be exclusively available for Apple Arcade subscribers. Until then, you might want to enjoy the original title and warm up your jetpack.