James Bond’s 007 First Light: Price, platforms, gameplay details, and more

Players can currently purchase the game through Steam and the Xbox Store, while availability on the PlayStation Store and Epic Games Store is expanding gradually. (Iage: X/ Xbox ANZ)

IO Interactive has officially released 007 First Light, a new action-espionage game that explores the early career of James Bond before he becomes the legendary Agent 007.

Unlike previous Bond titles that focused on the fully established spy, 007 First Light takes players back to Bond’s origins, portraying him as a young naval air crewman recruited into MI6’s revived Double 0 programme following a heroic mission.

The game follows Bond as he becomes entangled in a dangerous conspiracy tied to a rogue agent and an attempted coup. Players get to travel across multiple international locations while completing espionage missions involving stealth mechanics, combat, driving sequences, infiltration, and gadget-based gameplay.