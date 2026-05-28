James Bond’s 007 First Light: Price, platforms, gameplay details, and more

IO Interactive has officially released 007 First Light, a new action-espionage game that explores the early career of James Bond before he becomes the legendary Agent 007.
Unlike previous Bond titles that focused on the fully established spy, 007 First Light takes players back to Bond’s origins, portraying him as a young naval air crewman recruited into MI6’s revived Double 0 programme following a heroic mission.
The game follows Bond as he becomes entangled in a dangerous conspiracy tied to a rogue agent and an attempted coup. Players get to travel across multiple international locations while completing espionage missions involving stealth mechanics, combat, driving sequences, infiltration, and gadget-based gameplay.
IO Interactive says missions can be approached in multiple ways depending on the player’s style. Users can rely on stealth, direct combat, deception, or spy gadgets to complete objectives. The title also includes replayable missions with additional challenges and modifiers.
The game is now rolling out across major gaming platforms, with some users receiving early access beginning May 26 through pre-orders and Deluxe Edition benefits.
🎮 PC: Rs 3,499
🎮 PlayStation 5: Rs 3,999
🎮 Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S: Rs 3,799
Players can currently purchase the game through Steam and the Xbox Store, while availability on the PlayStation Store and Epic Games Store is expanding gradually.
Those who pre-order the game receive a free Deluxe Edition upgrade that includes 24-hour early access, exclusive outfits, weapon skins, gadget cosmetics, and bonus content packs.
The game also comes with relatively demanding PC hardware requirements. IO Interactive recommends an SSD alongside modern processors and graphics cards for optimal performance.
🕹️ Intel Core i5 9500 or AMD Ryzen 5 3500
🕹️ 16GB RAM
🕹️ Nvidia GTX 1660 or AMD RX 5700
🕹️ 80GB storage
🔫 Intel Core i5 13500 or AMD Ryzen 5 7600
🔫 Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti or AMD RX 6700 XT
🔫 16GB RAM
🔫 SSD storage
The launch marks IO Interactive’s long-awaited entry into the James Bond franchise after years of development and follows the studio’s success with the Hitman series, which also emphasised stealth, disguises, and open-ended mission design.