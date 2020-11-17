Microsoft warns Xbox Series X/S shortages likely to continue till April 2021

Xbox Series X is priced at Rs 49,990 and the Series S is priced at Rs 34,990. (Image: Xbox)

Microsoft recently started shipping its next generation gaming consoles, the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S. And if you were unable to pre-order one back in September, then you might just be out of luck if you are looking to purchase one right now.

To recall, Xbox CFO Tim Stuart has told Video Games Chronicle that it is facing supply shortages, which will continue through the holiday season.

A Microsoft spokesperson told CNET, “We have seen overwhelming global demand from our fans for the next generation of Xbox and are working tirelessly with our retail partners to replenish Xbox hardware as quickly as possible.” “We can’t wait for fans to experience gaming on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Please check in with your local retailers directly for more details on availability in your market,” he added.

Microsoft Series X, Series S: Price in India, specifications

Xbox Series X is priced at Rs 49,990 and the Series S is priced at Rs 34,990.

Xbox Series X supports 4K resolution streaming at up to 120 fps and can run 4K UHD blu-ray disc. The device comes with a custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 processor clocked at 3.8GHz paired with a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU clocked at 1.825GHz. The device can output total power of 12.15 teraflops.

It comes with 16GB of GDDR6 RAM along with 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, expandable up to 1TB expansion slot. the device can throughput 2.4 GB/s (raw), 4.8 GB/s (compressed).

Coming to the Xbox Series S supports 1440p streaming at up to 120 fps. It is the digital-only version and cannot run games via a disc. The device is powered by the custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 processor at 3.6GHz paired with a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU. It can output 4 teraflops of power, with 2.4 GB/s (raw), 4.8 GB/s (compressed) I/O throughput.

The device comes with 10GB of GDDR6 RAM along with 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, expandable up to 1TB expansion slot.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd