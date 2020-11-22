Xbox Series X controller support coming to iPhone

With the Xbox Series S, Microsoft aims to tap in casual gamers and families. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

Apple is set to be working with Microsoft to enable support for controllers of Microsoft’s next-gen consoles Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S that recently went on sale worldwide. The news was confirmed in a document on Apple’s website that mentions the controllers that iPhones support.

The new controller may not have been as improved as the Dualsense PlayStation 5 controller but it is still an improvement over its predecessor. It may also be true that iOS 14.3 beta version already has the support to connect the new Xbox controllers as there have been reports that it has support for Sony’s Dualsense controller.

Apple may have not marketed the iPhones as devices that are capable of hardcore gaming until recently but even the ones that were launched two-three years ago are capable of running FPS games at ease. However, not everyone is satisfied with the touch controls and these gamers often resort to connect controllers and also mount them to game more effortlessly.

It can be a must-have accessory for those who opt for the iPhone 12 mini or have an older iPhone as they will be able to see more of the screen when connected to a controller. The controllers will be compatible with iPads as well.

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles are currently available for Rs 34,999 and Rs 49,990. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 series retails at a starting price of Rs 69,990. Games who have already got their hands on iPhone 12 series or considering getting one may be elated to see that they don’t have to shell out extra money to get a controller with support for next-gen controllers already.

