How to download, install PUBG Mobile without the internet

Using this trick you can get PUBG Mobile on your phone without spending even a single MB of mobile data. (Image: PUBG Mobile) Using this trick you can get PUBG Mobile on your phone without spending even a single MB of mobile data. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

PUBG Mobile is one of the most popular mobile games available on the App Store and the Google Play Store. The game has been extremely popular since the day it launched, as it was bringing a console experience to mobiles. Now, with most of us staying inside of our homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popularity of this game has increased a lot, as it has become a means for people to keep themselves entertained and stay connected with friends.

The game is quite fun to play and you can stay engrossed in it for hours at a time. One of the issues that an avid PUBG Mobile player will be able to point out is that the game has a download size of around 1.8GB. This if you do not have an unlimited WiFi plan at your home, will make you run out of your data limits very soon.

We, smartphone reviewers, face this problem a lot of times, as we have to install it on each and every phone that comes to us for review. Doing this every time leaves a low amount of data for us to use throughout the day. This led us to find a workaround to install PUBG Mobile without using any internet.

Using this trick you can get PUBG Mobile on your phone without spending even a single MB of mobile data. However, this method requires for you to have a friend, who already has the latest version of the game on their smartphone.

Note: This trick only works on Android smartphones. iPhone owners have no such trick that they can use, they simply have to head over to the App Store and download the game from there.

How to install PUBG Mobile without the internet

Before we begin with the process, you are required to download and install a file transfer agent like Superbeam or Files by Google. You will also need to install the same file sharing client on your friend’s phone. After you have done this, follow the given steps.

* Transfer the PUBG Mobile APK file from your friend’s device and install it on your smartphone.

Also Read: Why PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile is not banned in India?

* After the installation is complete, open the app and let it try and find files online to make local folders on your smartphone.

* After it finds the files online, force close the app.

* Now from your friend’s phone transfer obb files to your phone. To locate this head over to Files > Android > obb (folder). In the Cobb folder, you will need to open the “com.tencent.ig” folder and select the “main.11460.com.tencent.ig.obb” file and send it to your phone. The file name may vary according to the version of the game.

* After transferring the obb files, you need to transfer the “com.tencent.ig” folder on to your smartphone, it is located in Files > Android > data.

Also Read: How to be a better sniper in PUBG Mobile

* Head over to your file manager and replace the obb data and the game folder with the one’s you transferred from your friend’s mobile phone.

* After you are finished with it, open PUBG Mobile and setup the game by granting it the necessary permissions and logging in.

* Now enjoy the game.

You can follow the same method with games like Call of Duty Mobile, Free Fire and more, to install them without using any data.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd