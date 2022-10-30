Injustice 2 to Marvel Snap: 6 new games to play on your iPhone

Gaming on mobile devices has come a long way from the early Angry Bird days when you’d have a hard time finding anything that wasn’t arcade, to now where the variety is so huge it’s hard to decide which one to play next. If you’re an avid gamer and have somehow already run out of options, then you’d want to have a shot at the following titles, uploaded fresh and hot to the App Store.

Injustice 2

Injustice 2 isn’t really a new release, but with a new update that added the Ruler of Kahndaq, Black Adam, to the Warner Bros game, it deserves a mention on this list. The character is obviously inspired from the Black Adam film released in India on October 20. To add him and his born-of-fury strength to your roster, you’d have to defeat him in the Ancient Judgment Solo Raid Event. For the uninitiated, Injustice 2 is a 2017 fighting video game based upon the DC Universe, and is a sequel to 2013’s Injustice: Gods Among Us.

Horizon Chase 2

Horizon Chase 2 is a fast-paced racing game with a unique art style, thrilling soundtracks, breathtaking environments, and some really strong 90’s arcade vibes. Released in September this year, it takes the already-winning formula from the original Horizon Chase and gives it better graphics and improved gameplay. The USP here is the fact that there is no steep learning curve involved — the game is easy to pick up and play, although mastery can take some skill.

Undecember

Released earlier this month, Undecember is a Hack & Slash Action RPG which attempts to break away from the class system that other games from its genre come with. Instead, it implements a classless combat system that allows players to build their own character and offers a dangerous world to explore, filled with powerful abilities and gear. The game takes place in a universe where 12 beings rose from the Void to create a land called Traum. But when a 13th being known as the Evil God Serpens rose, it eventually resulted in a raging war between the gods and humanity.

Marvel Snap

If you visit the App Store often, chances are that you’ve already come across Marvel Snap at some point. The fast-paced card game is on the top charts right now and is ranking #5 in the Card genre. In it, players build decks of 12 cards from a super roster of Marvel heroes and villains and battle against other players. Every game lasts only around three minutes and as Nuverse (the game developer) puts it, “we cut out the fluff to focus more on the good stuff.”

Monster Train

Monster Train is another snappy card battler where you are tasked with guiding the train named Boneshaker through the Nine Rings of Hell to relight the Pyre that once kept the fires of Hell alive. This is done by defending the train against the forces of Heaven by calling out Units and Spells from a fresh deck of Cards after each run. The game shares plenty with the likes of Hearthstone, Magic the Gathering, Slay the Spire, and even Marvel Snap. There’s a lot to unpack here if you’re new to the world of card games so it’d be wise to go through all the tutorials before jumping in.

Stitch

Available on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac OS X 11, Stitch is a casual puzzle game with embroidery on a numbered grid. The objective here is to fill the levels’ areas with no gaps to complete Hoops. These Hoops will come in various difficulties and sizes, with themes ranging from landscapes and plants to animals and objects. There’s an expansive range of playable content and scores of challenging levels.