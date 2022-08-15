SuperGaming’s Indus Battle Royale teaser goes live, pre-registrations to start later this year

Indus, the Made-in-India and free-to-play Battle Royale title developed by Pune-based SuperGaming, will be open for pre-registrations later this year. SuperGaming has shared the trailer on New York’s Time Square today as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

The upcoming game Indus will be available on PC, consoles, and mobile. The company says Indus is the first title developed for an India-first audience and is set in an alternate universe where the Indus Valley civilisation has advanced.

“Indus is at a stage where within the development team, we are able to play it in-house regularly. While there’s still some work to be done before we can bring Indus to all of you, this trailer shows what we’re crafting to match your expectations and our ambition of putting India on the global gaming map,” Roby John, Co-founder and CEO of SuperGaming, said in a press statement.

What is Indus, the upcoming Battle Royale Game?

SuperGaming said they are focusing on Indo-Futurism with Indus feature levels set in India. The studio had invited players, content creators, and esports professionals to test the game at its studio earlier this month. They also said that the Indus Community Playtest indicated that more than 80 percent liked the Indo-Futurism theme and over half of the testers wanted the development process to continue.

It is interesting to note that the majority of entries were from Pune, Delhi, Gujarat, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala and that the average age of players is under 25.

Announced earlier this year, Indus will initially feature a first-person perspective (FPP) mode at launch but the developers have plans to add a third-person perspective (TPP) mode sometime later. Here’s a first look at what the game has to offer.

The trailer also indicated that those interested will be able to pre-register for the game on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store sometime later this year. In the past, SuperGaming has been known for creating games like MaskGun, which the company claims has more than 64 million players. They also launched a game called Silly Royale, a game that allegedly managed to amass a player base of more than 20 million since last year.