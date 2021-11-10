Indian gamers to compete at the 2022 Asian Games via BGMI

Krafton has announced that Indian gamers will be able to qualify for the official esports program of the 2022 Asian Games via Battlegrounds Mobile India. Set in Hangzhou, China, the iconic sporting event will run from September 10 to September 25, and feature talents from all across Asia.

During the initial announcement, it was unclear as to whether the tournament would be played on PUBG mobile or the Indian version – BGMI. However, Krafton confirmed a few days ago that their new Asia-specific game – ‘PUBG Mobile Asian Games Version’ had been selected for the esports category. This makes it way easier for Indian players to participate since the original PUBG Mobile has been banned here.

👏PUBG MOBILE Asian Games Version has been selected as Esports Medal Event at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games. Enter the game today and join the Login Event to get free permanent Epic ornament✊(event only applicable to ASIAN region)#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMOBILEESPORTS #ASIANGAMES pic.twitter.com/eW9iEFUYAZ — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) November 5, 2021

“KRAFTON has been investing heavily in the development of Indian gaming, esports, and IT entertainment industries with the establishment of its Indian office,” the company said in a statement. “The company invested a total of $70 million this year in the Indian IT sector including the leading Indian esports company Nodwin Gaming, the game streaming platform Loco, and India’s No.1 web novel platform Pratilipi,” it added.

In addition to PUBG Mobile, the 2022 Asian Games will also host seven more esports medal events namely FIFA, Arena of Valor, Dota 2, League of Legends, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, Hearthstone, and Street Fighter V.

The multi-sport event first paved the way for esports representation back in 2018 as a demonstration sport, after which it was recognised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) as a viable showcase event. The 2022 Asian Games will also feature two more games as a demonstration event – Robot Masters and VR Sports.

Battleground Mobile India is available exclusively to play in India on Android and iOS devices.