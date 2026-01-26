Over 77% Indian esports players see streaming as key income path: YouGov poll

A growing number of Indian esports players are eyeing streaming and content creation as the most reliable way to make a living.

Over 77 per cent of Indian esports players say that they see clear monetisation opportunities in streaming today beyond participating and winning esports tournaments, according to a survey jointly conducted by JetSynthesys and YouGov. The survey also found that around 83 per cent of respondents believe there is financial viability in pursuing esports as a career, with 49 per cent describing it as an extremely viable career option.

The survey was conducted by gathering responses from over 1,500 daily Indian esports players in the 18 to 44 age group, spanning multiple cities across India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Patna.