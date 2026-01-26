Over 77% Indian esports players see streaming as key income path: YouGov poll

A growing number of Indian esports players are eyeing streaming and content creation as the most reliable way to make a living.
Over 77 per cent of Indian esports players say that they see clear monetisation opportunities in streaming today beyond participating and winning esports tournaments, according to a survey jointly conducted by JetSynthesys and YouGov. The survey also found that around 83 per cent of respondents believe there is financial viability in pursuing esports as a career, with 49 per cent describing it as an extremely viable career option.
The survey was conducted by gathering responses from over 1,500 daily Indian esports players in the 18 to 44 age group, spanning multiple cities across India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Patna.
The joint survey highlights growing confidence, ambition, and expectations among Indian esports players. It is the first-ever national-level survey undertaken after esports gained clearer regulatory recognition as a sector following the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.
The Act prohibits all forms of online money games such as poker and fantasy sports, while only allowing “online social games” and e-sports. While the Act ended years of confusion by officially recognising esports as a sport, industry leaders pointed out at the time that gaps in infrastructure and lack of enabling policy frameworks still stand in the way of India hosting large-scale tournaments.
In October 2025, the IT Ministry released draft rules for online gaming under which it proposes to set up the Online Gaming Authority of India as a regulator, draw up the process of obtaining registration for companies to legally operate in India and form a three-tiered grievance redressal system, among other things.
Commenting on the findings of the survey, Rajan Navani, founder and CEO, JetSynthesys, said, “This study captures a pivotal moment for esports in India. What stands out is the clarity with which Indian esports players are thinking about the future, not just in terms of opportunity, but in terms of longevity and legitimacy.”
“The next phase of growth must be about building durable pathways, credible institutions and support systems that allow talent to progress sustainably. This is how India moves from participation to leadership in global esports,” Navani added.
Over 81 per cent of respondents said they were interested in becoming full time competitive esports players or content creators, while 56 per cent of respondents said they are keen on roles such as coaches, analysts, team managers or event organisers. “This reflects a growing understanding of esports as a broad, multi-layered career ecosystem, one that spans performance, content creation, strategy and team operations,” the survey report read.
Based on the respondents’ answers, the study further identified certain structural gaps in esports and recommended long-term fixes rather than short-term solutions.
“Government recognition and regulation, infrastructure such as video gaming cafés and arenas, and access to career counselling and mentorship pathways emerge as clear priorities, with 9 out of 10 rating each of these as important growth factors,” the report read.
Respondent also highlighted family support, social stigma, and broader social acceptance remain significant as barriers to pursuing esports as a full-time career. Nearly 90 per cent of respondents said that support from the private sector in the form of brand sponsorships, scholarships, and coaching in training academies, is needed.
