Indian Air Force mobile game for Android, iOS to launch on July 31: Here’s everything to know

In a first, the Indian Air Force has developed a mobile game for Android and iOS devices which will be launched later this month on July 31. The game would initially be launched as a single-player version and would let the users play as an airforce pilot and get a virtual experience of the air-borne combats.

The country’s airforce has shared the teaser of the game across social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, informing about the upcoming release. It also said that a multi-player version would soon follow.

“Launch of #IAF #MobileGame : Android / iOS version of IAF developed Mobile Game (Single Player) will be launched on 31 Jul 19. Download on your Android / iOS mobile phone & cherish the thrilling flying experience. The multiplayer version will soon follow. The Teaser of the game…” a tweet from the official handle of the Indian Air Force read.

Going by the teaser of the game, it shows various missions wherein the users have to fly a fighter jet or a helicopter inside the enemy territory and destroy the base camps, aircrafts and anti-anti aircraft defense of the enemy.

The game will be taking on popular combat games such as PUBG and Fortnite, and also provide gamers with an alternative style of combat.