Independence Day Challenge: PUBG Mobile’s special event for India users is now live

PUBG Mobile has introduced an ‘Independence Day Challenge’ exclusives for its players in India. Those who participate will stand a chance to win rewards for free in the special event, and they can also buy an exclusive Patriot Pack for Independence Day. The brand had earlier released an outfit for Diwali in India last year.

Advertising

PUBG Mobile says they will give Indian players a chance to claim crate coupons, headgears, gun skins, parachutes and others surprises for this Independence Day Challenge. Players will have to complete Independence Day missions to win Freedom Tokens and these can then be redeemed for rewards.

How to get Freedom Tokens on PUBG Mobile for Independence Day

The company says there are four ways to get Freedom Tokens as part of the Independence Day challenge. First is that users just logging in and they will get different rewards ranging from freedom tokens, headgears, silver fragments, crate coupon scraps, etc.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite needs minimum of 786MB RAM to run smoothly, reveals team

Advertising

Second is the ‘Tier Dash’, where reaching different tiers will ensure rewards like freedom tokens, premium crate scraps and BP. Third is Clan Assembly where completing easy mission with the entire clan will also result in rewards like freedom tokens and silver fragments.

Read more: PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 update live with Infection Mode, character system and more

Finally, there is Firepower. In this those who complete missions with the weapon of the day will get a chance to win a gun skin (AKM, Groza etc) along with freedom tokens. Redeem rewards that will be offered as part of the Independence Day challenge are Thunderous Armor, Skeleton hand Executioner suit along with a parachute and Suit, Scar L Gun skin and more.

The PUBG Mobile Independence day challenge event will continue till August 31, 2019. The mission completion time is till August 27, 2019. Finally, the Special Independence Day Patriot Pack with the Climber Set Outfit will be valid for 30 days and will cost for 140 UC in the game. UC is the currency in the game.