ID@Xbox Showcase unveils diverse lineup of indie games for Game Pass

D@Xbox Spring Showcase highlights a wave of inventive indie titles, with many set for day-one release on Xbox Game Pass (Image: Xbox)

ID@Xbox Spring Showcase, held in partnership with IGN, was all about indie games. This showcase featured an array of unique indie games with innovative gameplay slated to launch on Xbox consoles and PC in the near future.

The good thing is that a vast majority of these indie games are expected to be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Spanning various genres: From storytelling to action

The ID@Xbox Spring Showcase revealed the sheer diversity in indie games available out there. Games such as Aphelion feature immersive stories and survival gameplay set against the backdrop of an alien world, whereas Inkonbini: One Store. Many Stories. It is centred around quiet gameplay driven by stories.