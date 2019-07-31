IAF launches ‘Indian Air Force: A cut above’ mobile game for Android and iOS

The Indian Air Force (IAF) today launched its new air-borne combat video game for smartphones called ‘Indian Air Force: A cut above’, news agency ANI reported. The mobile game was launched by Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa in New Delhi.

The mobile game has been developed by the Indian Air Force and will be available in Android and iOS platforms. The IAF had launched a teaser of the game earlier this month, where it had said that the game will be launched as a single-player version and it will provide gamers with a virtual experience of the air-borne combats.

“Delhi: In a bid to make the youth aware about Indian Air Force and encourage them to join the Forces, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa launched a combat-based mobile game “Indian Air Force: A cut above”, today.” news agency ANI said in a tweet.

The teaser which was launched earlier this month shows a character who is sporting a gunslinger mustache which is quite similar to that of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The game’s teaser also shows the different locations – mountainous terrains, deserts and seas, which is similar to areas where IAF operates in reality.

The game has been launched to make the people aware of and experience about the tasks which IAF pilots need to do during combat.