Hyper Scape launch on Aug 11; to be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC

Any items beta players were able to unlock, will remain and be made available to players after the game’s full launch. (Image: Ubisoft) Any items beta players were able to unlock, will remain and be made available to players after the game’s full launch. (Image: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has finally announced the release date for its free-to-play battle royale game, Hyper Scape. The studio has announced that it will be releasing the game on August 11 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows. This is when the game will be made available to console players for the first time, earlier only PC players running the beta version had access to the game. The PC beta will end on August 2.

The company via Twitter has announced that on the release date, it will be introducing a new weapon, new limited-time game modes, a 100-tier battle pass and more.

As we gear up for Season 1, Hyper Scape’s Open Beta will soon come to a close. PC players will have access to the Open Beta until 11:59PM PT on August 2, and Hyper Scape will return to PC when Season 1 starts on August 11. — Hyper Scape (@HyperScapeGame) July 30, 2020

Any items beta players were able to unlock, will remain and be made available to players after the game’s full launch. All of these can be accessed on consoles too, thanks to the cross-progression feature.

To recall, the game was first announced with a technical test on July 2, where select Twitch and YouTube creators were given access to stream the game. And within 30 minutes of the streams starting, the game was topping Twitch charts.

E3 2019: The best video game trailers from Ubisoft, Square Enix conferences

Hyper Scape Season 1 is called, “The First Principle”, which will start with the release of the game on August 11.

If you are excited about the launch of the game and want to start ahead of other players on August 11 when the game launches. You can simply play the beta version of the game or watch at least an hour of Hyper Scape Twitch streams with the Crowncast extension enabled before August 2. Doing this will award you with 600 Bitcrowns, the in-game currency.

Ubisoft Forward: Far Cry 6 announced, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gets a release date

This special extension will gain a new feature at the launch of the game, where you can donate Twitch Bits to a Hyper Scape streamer who uses it. You will be able to generate a visual effect that pops up in-game when you donate.

It is currently not known, how the game will perform, considering that it is entering a highly competitive market. Games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, PUBG and Apex Legends already have a huge and loyal fanbase.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd