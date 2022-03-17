Huge Elden Ring patch adds quest markers, fixes performance on PC

Following their successful launch late last month, developer FromSoftware has released the first major patch for Elden Ring. The version 1.03 update is aimed at improving gameplay stability as well as adjusting weapon and ability balance in the title.

PC players were the ones to experience most performance-related issues, as the title had poor optimisation at launch. Players were subjected to the occasional stutters and crashes, resulting in an unsatisfactory gameplay experience. This new patch, however, is targeted at all platforms – current and old-gen consoles and Steam.

To make the newly introduced open-world more grounded, FromSoftware had gotten rid of any quest logs or colour-coded mission markers. In this new update, the studio has added a function to record an icon and name of an NPC (non-playable character) on the map when encountering them. Quest phases have also been increased for NPCs namely Diallos, Nepheli Loux, Kenneth Haight, and Gatekeeper Gostoc. Open field areas also have some night background music now.

#ELDENRING patch 1.03 is available now.https://t.co/M66YgJ6CFh Please be sure to apply the patch to continue playing online. pic.twitter.com/69DCtvhnEt — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) March 17, 2022

FromSoftware added a new Spirit Summon mechanic to the game, allowing players to call upon a ghostly NPC to aid them in boss battles. However, there were cases where the AI would not take any damage during the fight, making the ordeal far easier. This has been fixed in this new update, alongside a bug that prevented players from obtaining the reward item after a fight.

Other changes include correcting an error that caused players to freeze when riding their horse, dialogue skips, incorrect sound effect triggers, uneven hitboxes, odd visual behaviour, and one that prevented players from fast travelling at the end of the game. You can read the patch notes in more detail by visiting the official website or by clicking the link in the tweet above.

It has only been 20 days since launch, and speedrunners have already begun racking up record-breaking times on Elden Ring – which is a great feat given how vast this game is. Twitch streamer Distortion2 is currently at the top, being able to finish the game in under 30 minutes – 28 minutes 41 seconds to be exact. Some of these strats were possible due to weapon balance issues that made the punishing boss fights a walk in the park.

The ‘Ashes of War’ and ‘Bloody Slash’ items will now cause more self-inflicted damage, upon each use. Similarly, the ‘Hoarfrost Stomp’ ability, which was being overused to deal ice damage to foes has been reduced, along with a longer reload time, so players cannot use it in quick succession.

Smithing Stone drop rates have been improved all around, along with shield effectiveness, aiding in successful parries. The healing effect has been increased for Torrent, your spectral steed, and items such as ‘Spark Aromatic’ and ‘Poison Spraymist’ see increased damage. Anything that seemed too overpowered has been nerfed, while slightly increasing your chances of survivability.

Earlier this week, Elden Ring recorded its highest sales worldwide, selling 12 million copies in just under 20 days since its release. “It’s astonishing to see just how many people have been playing Elden Ring. I’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire development team,” said Hidetaka Miyazaki, game director at FromSoftware.

“We hope players enjoy a high level of freedom when adventuring through its vast world, exploring its many secrets and facing up to its many threats. Thank you for your continued support.”