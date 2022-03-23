Huge Apex Legends leak reveals nine new heroes

In a Reddit post, avid fans of Apex Legends have uncovered plans for the next two years’ worth of content. The leak includes nine new playable characters, details of a new map, weapons, and more.

The leak was uploaded anonymously across multiple file-hosting sites such as Mega, and have since been taken down for violation of ToS (terms of service). The files were uploaded by Reddit user 5849373 (throwaway account), and contained 15 gameplay videos from an internal build and a bunch of data mined text files that reveal launch details.

According to the leaker, the next hero coming to the game is Newcastle, a defensive hero adept at dragging any down teammates and creating a fortified area on the map, until they finish healing. The remaining 8 characters have not been fully rendered as you can see in the video below, hence the speculation.

Another interesting champion is Uplink, who can put down a satellite-resembling device to grant immortality to anyone within its closed radius, for up to 40 seconds. Then there is Vantage, a sniper character who can teleport across long distances and be able to see enemies in bright red when looking through a scope. Other characters include Conduit, Scryer, Catalyst, Jester, Phantom, and Caliber.

Besides the heroes, the dump also contained information on some unfinished maps. One of them was called Divided Moon, and it featured a monorail system and had a lot of work to be done, as evidenced by the orange and grey assets. The leak also detailed a set of new emotes, heirlooms, and a new comic book that adds to the overarching lore in the series, of which, you can read more here.

As it stands, neither Respawn Entertainment nor publisher Electronic Arts have not commented on any leaks. The studio had released a mobile version of their futuristic battle royale earlier this month to limited regions and is looking to expand more.

On the publisher side, EA has announced that it will not be hosting a live games showcase event this year, and will reveal information “when the time is right.”