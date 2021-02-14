Is Huawei planning to rival the PS5 with a game console?

scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 14, 2021
There is no reveal about the specifications of the upcoming gaming console or the notebooks but it will try to break the duopoly created by Sony and Microsoft with their gaming consoles over the years.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
February 14, 2021 7:03:52 pm
There is no official confirmation from Huawei about the gaming console (Image: Reuters File Photo)

Huawei is working on a gaming console to take on the likes of Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox. As per a report by Huawei Central, a post spotted on Weibo by a tipster revealed that Huawei is working on its own gaming console and notebooks dedicated to gaming.

There is no expected date of Huawei’s gaming console debut. However, the company will launch a set of gaming notebooks adding to its current lineup. There is no word about the specifications of the upcoming gaming console or the notebooks but it will try to break the duopoly created by Sony and Microsoft with their gaming consoles over the years. Recently, Nintendo’s sales have considerably increased, thanks to the Switch console.

It has been a tough period of two years for the Chinese tech giant as their smartphones cannot install the licensed version of Google Apps on their Android devices. Huawei Technologies also had to let go of the Honor smartphone business earlier this year after the US cut the chip supply.

The company is yet to make any official announcement about the gaming console or the new notebooks. It is yet to be seen which platform it will be based on, exclusive games that will be available on it, and how it will rival the gaming console heavyweights.

Meanwhile, the latest gaming consoles from Sony and Microsoft have been in demand. Sony PlayStation 5’s stocks are running out as soon as they hit the market and the situation is expected to persist at least till mid-2021.

