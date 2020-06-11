PS5 event 2020: What time is PS5 event, how to watch, and what to expect?

The PlayStation 5 reveal event will be broadcast live on June 11 at 1 PM Pacific Time, which converts to 1:30 AM on June 12. (Image: Sony) The PlayStation 5 reveal event will be broadcast live on June 11 at 1 PM Pacific Time, which converts to 1:30 AM on June 12. (Image: Sony)

Sony is holding its PlayStation 5 reveal event later tonight, Thursday 11 June (June 12, 1:30 am). Originally set for June 4, it was delayed due to the killing of George Floyd, a black man, that sparked the civil unrest in the US. The reveal event is expected to be about an hour long and is the first of the events planned to highlight the capabilities of the PS5.

Here’s how to watch the PS5 game reveal event

What time is the PS5 reveal event?

The PlayStation 5 reveal event will be broadcast live on June 11 at 1 PM Pacific Time, which converts to 1:30 AM on June 12. Given the current situation, Sony had no option to hold the digital event. Sony asks players to stream the event on PlayStation’s official channels on Twitch and YouTube. Expect to get live updates on Twitter and Facebook.

Sony said that the event is a “pre-taped program” which “will be broadcast at 1080p and 30 frames per second,” even though many of the games revealed during the event will support higher resolution and frame rates. The company also recommends people to use to watch the event with headphones.

What to expect from the PS5 reveal event?

A lot has already been revealed about the PS5 including its specifications and the controller itself. We expect Sony to reveal some new information about the next-generation console. Rumour has it that Sony will likely show off the console itself. But we don’t expect Sony to reveal the price of the console yet.

As Sony has already revealed, the event will largely focus on the lineup of games planned for the PS5. Some of the games that Sony could reveal during the event include a Horizon: Zero Dawn sequel, a new Ratchet & Clank, Resident Evil 8, a new Silent Hill game, and Gran Turismo 7.

The PlayStation 5 is Sony’s most ambitious game console to date. The new console will succeed the PS4. which is the second best-selling console of all time. The PS5 is aimed at Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. Both consoles are expected to cost over $500.

