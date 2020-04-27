Popular Google Doodle games: How to play 50 years of Kids Coding, other popular Google Doodle games

The first Doodle Game posted by the company is its ’50 years of Kids Coding’ doodle, which was released back in 2017. The first Doodle Game posted by the company is its ’50 years of Kids Coding’ doodle, which was released back in 2017.

Popular Google Doodle Games: Google has announced that will bring back several popular Google Doodle games from the past throughout the next two weeks, starting today. With this, the tech giant aims to allow people to check out some of the most popular interactive doodles it has ever created and at the same time try them out to pass time amid coronavirus lockdown. The India lockdown is set to lift on May 3.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!” Google said in its blog post.

How to play Google Doodle Games:

* Head over to Google.com first

* Click on the Google logo, which will redirect you to the next page

* Now you will be able to see the game. Click on it to have the game open on a new page

* The new page will have a full-screen version of the game

* You can then read the instructions on how to play the game and start playing it.

The Google Doodle results page consists of an archive list filled with a new doodle every day. It also provides access to previous doodles. The archive list consists of 10 slots, but nine are currently left unfilled.

The first Doodle Game is filled and shows ’50 years of Kids Coding’ doodle, which was released back in 2017.

If you like playing with Google’s interactive doodles, you can head over to the Google Doodle archives. In the archives, you will find some old very popular interactive doodles that you can try out. You will also able to read the description of the Google Doodles and know the reason behind their creation.

One of our personal favourite Google Doodle games so far is the ’30th Anniversary of PAC-MAN’ which was created back in 2010 to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of PAC-MAN. It is basically a PAC-MAN game with a Google logo on it.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic Google created doodles highlighting workers in the frontline of the COVID-19 fight. Google calls this series ‘Thank You: Coronavirus helpers’. The series ran for two weeks.

Today’s ’50 years of Kids Coding’ doodle is based on the WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) style of coding. If you like it and want to learn a few coding basics during this lockdown try out codeSpark Academy: Kids Coding, CodaKid, CodeWizardsHQ, Hopscotch and Kodable. In case you don’t want to take a swing at computer coding and want to play games similar to the latest doodle 50 years of Kids Coding, check out Problem Solve It.

