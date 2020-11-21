How to play local multiplayer online or offline in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

If playing split-screen online, you will have to get the Xbox Live Gold or the PlayStation Network Plus subscriptions. (Express Photo/Representational Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is the latest iteration in the Call of Duty franchise of video games. And one of the exciting things about the game is its multiplayer offerings that can be taken on in a split-screen mode. However, enabling local split-screen is not as obvious in Cold War as in previous versions. Here’s how you can play split-screen in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Note: If playing split-screen online, you will have to get the Xbox Live Gold or the PlayStation Network Plus subscriptions. However, for playing local multiplayer you can do so without forking out the additional money.

* Connect a second controller to the gaming console and sign it into a separate account. If you do not want to sign it in, use a guest account.

* A guest account cannot be used to play multiplayer online.

* Set up a separate Activision account to play online while setting up your account.

* Open Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and head over into the game modes section.

* Inside you will find options including Campaign, Multiplayer, Zombies, and Dead Ops Arcade.

* Head to the bottom and toggle the flip between online and offline play.

* Adjust the split-screen settings to play in vertical split or horizontal split.

* Set a lobby and set up split-screen from the setup steps listed on the right side of the screen inside of the multiplayer mode.

