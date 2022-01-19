How to play God of War PC on Windows 7, 8 and 8.1

God of War 2018 recently arrived on Steam for PC players, bringing the popular game to a lot more players who either didn’t have access to consoles or simply wanted to try the game out on a gaming PC. The PC version of the game also comes with some reasonable minimum requirements, further allowing more people to play the title without upgrades.

However, the Steam variant of the game is limited to just Windows 10 and Windows 11 users. This means that God of War will not run on your machine if you have a computer running Windows 8.1 or earlier versions.

However, thanks to the modding community, this problem has been unofficially resolved, and very quickly too. Modders okt04175 and alan2350 have developed a new mod that allows the game to run on Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 8.1 devices. However, note that your PC will still need to meet the other hardware system requirements.

The mod works by tweaking the OS detection behaviour of the game when you load it up. The installation of the mod is not too hard either, and only requires players to download four files and patch the game’s main .exe file.

How to install the God of War PC mod and enable the game to run on older Windows versions

Step 1: Download all the necessary files

Users will need to download the mod files, which are available at (https://www.nexusmods.com/godofwar/mods/16?tab=description). This will include doitsujin’s dxvk file, HansKristian-Work’s vkd3d-proton file, Sporif’s DXVK-Async Patch file and marco-calautti’s DeltaPatcher file.

Step 2: Patch the GoW.exe file

After all the required files are downloaded, users can patch the game’s main GoW.exe executable file from the directory using the DeltaPatcher file you just downloaded.

Step 3: Copy the DLL files to the game directory

Copy the two downloaded DLL files to the game’s main directory (the same folder as the GoW.exe file). These are the DXVK d3d11.dll and dxgi.dll files.

This should be enough to make the game run on your machine. If the above methods don’t cut it, players can apply the DXVK-Async Patch to launch the game as well as install Vulkan Runtime if you don’t have it installed. These are among the files you already downloaded.

God of War for PC is available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game is priced at Rs 3,299 in India.