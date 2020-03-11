How to install PUBG Mobile without using the internet

Here is how you can install PUBG Mobile without spending mobile data. Here is how you can install PUBG Mobile without spending mobile data.

PUBG Mobile is undoubtedly one of the most popular mobile games around. Smartphone manufacturers realised this long back and have been pushing mid-range phones with promises of running PUBG Mobile at medium to high settings. The game comes with regular updates to add new maps, gaming modes, and new weapons in order to enhance the user experience. However, users need to spend most of their phone data to install these new updates.

As tech reviewers we also install the game on each smartphone we review and end up spending at least 1.8GB of data to run it. The big file size for installing the PUBG Mobile (or updating it) pushed me to come up with a workaround to install the game with as little data as possible.

In that process I found a trick to install the game that doesn’t require you to even spend a single MB of mobile data. If you are switching over to a new phone, all you need to have is a friend with the latest version of the game to transfer it on your device.

Notably, this trick works only for Android phones; iOS users have no option but to head over to the App Store and spend 1.8GB of data to install the game.

Transfer PUBG Mobile without spending mobile data

There are enough media/file transfer apps on the App Store and Google Play Store including Share Me, Shareit, Xender, and Easy Share. Install the same app on your phone and your friend’s phone and follow the below steps to transfer the PUBG Mobile on your phone.

First, transfer the PUBG Mobile APK file from your friend’s device using one of the file-sharing apps.

The sender then needs to stay within the app and go to Files > Android > obb (folder). In this folder, your friend will need to enter the “com.tencent.ig” folder and select the “main.11460.com.tencent.ig.obb” file and send it to the receiver’s phone.

The file name may wary version to version but you will always spot the obb file with “main…..com.tencent.ig.obb” file in this folder. Next, the sender needs to go to Files > Android > data (folder) from within the file-sharing app and select the whole folder with the name “com.tencent.ig” to your phone.

After you have received all the three pieces on your phone, tap on the PUBG Mobile APK file to install it. When you are done installing the game, close it. Remember not to run the game at this point.

Exit the file-sharing app and go to the File Manager.

If you are updating the game, first head over to Android > obb, and delete the com.tencent.ig folder as well as the folder with same name under the Android > data.

Now, enter the folder where your file sharing app stores the received files.

Select the obb file and move it to the Phone Storage > Android > obb (folder).

Create a new folder by the name “com.tencent.ig” in the obb folder. You can do so by tapping on the Hamburger icon on the top and selecting the “New Folder” option. Paste the obb file inside this folder.

Go back to the received files folder of the sharing app and move the “com.tencent.ig” folder to the Phone Storage > Android > data (folder).

And, that’s it.

Open the PUBG Mobile application as you would normally do. Grant “storage” permission to the game and wait for the game to analyse the files. and you are ready to play it.

Bonus tip: If you play other heavy games like Call of Duty Mobile, you can follow the same procedure for those games as well. Just locate the obb file and the Android data folder for it and transfer it to your phone.

