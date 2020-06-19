Assassin’s Creed Origins is available for free until June 21 on PC: Here’s how to get it

Here’s how you can play Assassin’s Creed Origins completely free of charge. (Image: Ubisoft) Here’s how you can play Assassin’s Creed Origins completely free of charge. (Image: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft is currently offering its Assassin’s Creed Origins game free to play from June 19 to June 21. Take note, the game available this time will not make it free forever. After June 21, the game will stop working and you will have to purchase it to continue your progress. As of now, the game is currently discounted at 80 per cent at $12, instead, of its usual selling price of $60.

To get Assassin’s Creed Origins for free this weekend you need to follow the given steps:

* Head over to Ubisoft’s official website and sign up for an Uplay account.

* Download the Uplay client and login to it with your Uplay account.

* Search for Assassin’s Creed Origins.

* Download and Install the game.

* You will be able to play the game free of cost until June 21. After which, if you want to continue, you will have to purchase the full version of the game.

Assassin’s Creed Origins was originally released back in 2017 and was the first Assassin’s Creed game in which the company shifted the style of combat to RPG style. RPG system of combat, crafting, and exploration were all new elements introduced into the series with Origins.

The game follows Bayek in 49 BC Egypt, exploring the everlasting conflict between the Brotherhood and Knights Templar. It features various real-world events and figures like Cleopatra, Great Pyramids of Giza, and more.

Assassin’s Creed Origins: Minimum requirements

* Intel Core i5 2400s or AMD FX-6350

* Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD R9 270

* 6GB storage

* 720p resolution display

* Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Pathway, The Escapists 2 free on the Epic Games Store

Apart from Assassin’s Creed Origins, Epic Games via its Epic Games Store is offering its users a turn-based strategy game called Pathway, totally free of cost. It usually priced at $16 on the Epic Games Store. This game requires you to band with mercenaries and raid tombs, fight Nazis and prevent magical artifacts from falling into the wrong hands.

