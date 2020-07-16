PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.3 beta update live: How to download, what’s new

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.3 beta update brings in new locations, and improved companion system, new achievements and more. (Image: PUBG Mobile) PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.3 beta update brings in new locations, and improved companion system, new achievements and more. (Image: PUBG Mobile)

Tencent Games has released the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.3 beta update with a host of new features and additions. These new features will be rolled out to the public, when the company rolls out the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 update.

The new PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.3 beta update brings in new locations, an improved companion system, new achievements and more. Apart from this, the company in the earlier beta updates has added a new Popularity mode, TDM ruins mode and Slide feature.

PUBG Mobile Lite will be celebrating its first anniversary on July 25. Within a year, the game has managed to garner over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store. It is being said that the 0.18.0 update will be an anniversary update and it will release on July 25. However, the company is yet to confirm an official date for the upcoming update.

How to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.3 update

* Head over to http://www.mediafire.com/file/8orxvv3vvvho62l/BETA+PUBG+MOBILE+LITE-com.tencent.iglitece-13552-v0.18.1.apk and download the beta version of the game.

* Transfer the file to your Android smartphone and navigate the downloaded file to find the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.3 beta APK file.

* Open the APK file and let it install. The file has a total size of 228MB and requires 1GB of free space.

* Before starting the installation, your phone will prompt you to change the device settings and allow installation of files from unknown sources. This can be done by heading over to Settings > Safety and Privacy > Install apps from unknown sources.

* Click on the Install button once again.

* After the installation is complete, open the app and sign-in to your PUBG Mobile Lite account.

* After signing in, you will be required to download the additional files, which will take some time.

* After the download is complete, you can start testing out the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.3 beta update.

