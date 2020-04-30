How to be a better sniper in PUBG Mobile

Do you play PUBG Mobile? If yes, then what is the worst memory of the game. Mine is getting shot on the head. It is an instant kill guarantor. But, what if you can be on the other side dealing out the damage. That would make playing the game much more fun for you. It will also help you take a lot more kills and win more chicken dinners than you have won earlier.

Sniping effectively and efficiently to take headshots is a tedious task. However, it is not impossible. Here we will be taking a look at how you can improve you sniping skills, which will ultimately help you in winning multiple chicken dinners.

A sniper gun and scope make it easier to take headshots

One of the easiest ways to take headshots is to use a sniper gun along with a good scope. For guns, we recommend that you try and find Kar98, M24 or an AWM. The AWM gun is mostly found inside of drops, so it is the most difficult gun amongst the bunch to procure. The recommended scope to get is an 8x scope. However, if you are unable to find one, you can also get by using a 6x scope. Keep in mind all of these high value resources are spawned in limited numbers during a match. So getting one as earliest as possible should be your goal at the start of the game.

A hint I will be able to provide you with is that you should head for the military area’s when you jump, as it is where most of these guns and scopes spawn. But, before you go running towards these area’s, keep in mind that these are highly contested areas, due to which you will have to fight a lot of people when trying to loot these.

Load up your sniper

A newbie that is just getting into the game will always be fascinated with the concept of taking single tap headshots. Which will make him get a sniper rifle along with an 8x/6x scope. However, that is not the only inventory a seasoned veteran will carry with them while playing. The first thing they will carry along with the long-range scope is cheek pad for higher stability. While shooting long-range targets, the gun moves a lot, this can be stabilised with the help of a cheek pad. They also take along a suppressor, which helps in hiding their location while they shoot at enemies. As a bonus, you can also carry an extended quickdraw magazine with you so that you can reload faster.

Practise makes perfect

Playing the game, getting a sniper and shooting does not make you the best sniper in the world. Most of the times, you will not be able to get a headshot with this. You need to be trained in the art of using a sniper rifle. You need to know at what level a player’s head would be in the game if he is in front of you. You should also be quick at aiming at the head and taking a shot. If you are not able to do these things then the opposite player will take you out.

To be perfect at taking headshots, you need to practice a lot, and let’s be serious, practising while ongoing battle royale matches is not the way to go. As an opponent would simply take out before you are able to even scope in and aim.

Your best option is to head to the training mode and pick up a sniper there to practise your skills. Once you have mastered shooting at inanimate objects in the training mode, you will be ready to go ahead and play classic matches and start collecting headshots left, right and centre.

Get high ground

After you have perfected your skill of taking a headshot. I would recommend that you start heading towards a mountain’s peak. This will allow you to get a higher ground when compared to other players, thus making sniping a very simple and easy task for you. From the top of the mountain, you can simply zoom to find unsuspecting players that are looting houses or are locked into battle and take them out with a one-tap kill.

Keep moving

Sniping is a difficult task as, you only have one bullet, after which you have to wait some time for the second bullet to load. However, making it more difficult is the fact that you are playing with 99 more players in PUBG Mobile, who after spotting you will come to kill you.

Shooting from a single place gives out your location via the map and audio cues. The best thing to do for a sniper is to keep moving so that he does not get discovered. I would recommend that you change your position by a bit after taking a kill with a sniper. This will also help you even if opportune players come to your previous location after listening to a shot. You can simply aim at them and take them out.

