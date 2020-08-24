How to become a pro PUBG Mobile player: 5 essential tips

Ranks start at Bronze, then measuring up to Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crown, Ace and lastly Conqueror. (Express Photo: Shruti Dhapola)

PUBG Mobile is currently one of the most popular video games across the world. Many factors contribute to its popularity, including the battle royale genre, game physics, royale pass and more. One of these factors is its ranked mode, which provides players with ranks based on their performance.

Ranks are a key component of the game, as they help in matchmaking and provide season end gifts to players. Ranks start at Bronze, then measuring up to Silver, Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Crown, Ace, and lastly Conqueror.

Getting to the Conqueror rank is extremely difficult as the Ace tier is extremely hard to complete. Today we will be taking a look at a few tips that will help improve your gameplay and in turn, might help you achieve the Conqueror rank.

Do not have an aggressive stance

You have to be extra careful while playing a ranked match, as players in the Ace tier are well trained and can take benefit from any of your missteps. So playing with an aggressive stance should not be your go-to. There are exceptions to this rule, which is when you know the opposite team’s location and loadout details.

If you do play an aggressive game, there are chances of getting killed early and getting bumped down from the Ace tier. Which is why it is recommended to keep a note of your surroundings and steering clear from any confrontations.

Steer clear of airdrops

When a plane drops a supply crate, you should not be running to it. As that area as soon as the crate drops will become a warzone, with many teams duking it out to get the supplies. Instead, leave the crate and try your luck inside of buildings and abandoned places for supplies. This will help you gain a higher rank in the match, as most would be eliminated in the gunfight over the crate.

Stick with your team and communicate

Sticking to your team in a diamond formation will help you keep check on all sides while moving. It will also help you go in prepared for a gunfight having all your bases covered. While moving or sticking to the ground you can also discuss player strategies or gameplay missteps, helping all of the players stay aware of the game and have a unified front.

Keep on practicing

Reaching the Ace rank is an achievement in itself, but it does not mean that you have become the best. You need to keep evolving with the game to keep your winning streak. To do so you need to keep on practicing and honing your skills. You can practice using weapons, taking on heat, or multiple different scenarios inside of the training grounds along with your team. This will help you hone your skills as a shooter and also improve coordination with your team.

Learn to Peek and Fire

Peeking is the best way to spot enemies without exposing yourself much. It also helps you take the kill before the enemy can spot you.

To enable the Peek & Firesetting, you need to head to Game Settings > Basic > Peek & Fire > Enable. Now while in-game you will be able to see the Peek & Fire button on top off movement controls. With this control enabled, you can take cover and lean-to shoot.

