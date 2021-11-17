Horror game ‘MADiSON’ gameplay footage released: Watch Video

English developer Nosebleed Games has released the first 12 minutes of gameplay for their upcoming psychological horror game, ‘MADiSON’. The title is scheduled to launch on 7 January 2022, exclusively on Windows PC via Steam and GOG.

The trailer opens up in a dimly lit locked room as we, Luca, wake up with bloodied hands, unbeknownst to the dangers awaiting us outside. Hearing our father’s disgruntled voice, we try escaping it by breaking through a closet and exploring the house for clues that unfold a disturbing narrative. Judging from a visual standpoint, the game seems to be heavily inspired by ‘Resident Evil 7’ and Hideo Kojima’s one-off demo, ‘PT’.

Navigating our way through the mansion, we learn about its standard gameplay mechanics, starting with the instant camera. The device can be used to illuminate darker surroundings via its flash or even take pictures to piece together the unsettling story. Players will also be required to develop their photos manually by spamming a button, thereby adding to the immersion.

The game is laden with randomly activating events and changing puzzles that bring a level of replayability value to it. Besides that, you have the standard world interactions, a couple of classic jumpscare tactics, and what seems like a nightmarish flashback sequence that you can engage in.

As the trailer progresses to the end, we learn more about the serial killer turned demon, Madison, who has forced Luca to continue a gory ritual that started decades ago. Every character in this game has a disturbing story that seamlessly blends into the main narrative.

Further updates on MADiSON should be expected early next month, during The Game Awards 2021.