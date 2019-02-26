MWC 2019: Honor launches its Gaming+ technology for improved gaming on View20

Honor has unveiled its Gaming+ technology at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona that increases graphics quality as well as performance and image definition of mobile games on Honor View20 smartphone.

The company also announced its ecosystem of applications that take advantage of its 3D Time of Flight camera bringing new Augmented Reality features. In addition, Fortnite Honor Guard outfit for Honor View20 users was also unveiled in collaboration with Epic Games.

Honor Gaming+ essentially upgrades the overall system with GPU efficiency upgrade, GPU load optimisation as well as high definition and AI loading prediction technology to improve the gaming experience on the phone. It works seamlessly with Mali-G76 GPU chipset.

Thanks to AI frequency modulation scheduling technology, the GPU can identify performance bottlenecks by predicting task loads and image quality and touchscreen inputs in real time.

For gaming, the new AI technology improves the load prediction accuracy of each frame by more than 30% compared

to traditional methods. Another key feature, GPU optimization, enhances image quality and

The company claims the Gaming+ technology can improve SoC energy efficiency by 20.34 per cent while playing Fortnite at 60fps on Honor View20. Fortnite Vulkan version can also be supported on the phone, while mobile games like QQ Speed and Arena of Valor have been optimised to support the high definition feature.

The Fortnite Honor Guard outfit will be available from February 25 in India at Honor’s official website.

“HONOR is happy to announce that the latest member of HONOR’s View series, the HONOR View20, has already reached the 1.5 million sales milestone. We are moving one step closer to our goal of becoming the top five smartphone brands in three years. With the revolutionary Gaming+ technology, we have further enhanced the smartphone’s graphic performance, satisfying young consumers’ increasing demands for better mobile gaming experience. Together with the futuristic TOF 3D camera applications and the new Fortnite HONOR Guard outfit, HONOR is bringing consumers the most diverse and exceptional experiences,” George Zhao, president of Honor, said in press statement.