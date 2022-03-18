Hogwarts Legacy shows raw gameplay footage, coming Holiday 2022

WB Games has finally revealed some raw gameplay footage for their much anticipated Harry Potter RPG, Hogwarts Legacy. The 14-minute long video was shown as part of PlayStation’s State of Play event, and is on track to launch by Holiday 2022.

1800s Hogwarts was a time when a powerful ancient magic returned to the surface, grabbing the attention of the Goblins, who are seeking to harness it and destroy wizardkind. But, you, the player has the ability to manipulate it, and hence, serve as the key to prevent the treat.

Before you can study magic and begin to solve these mysteries, the game asks you to create a custom witch or wizard, using distinguishing features such as hair, skin, eyes, and even lets you add cool scars on your face. It features the entire admission process, where players will be sent to their respective houses via the grumpy Sorting Hat – after which, you’ll be led to the common rooms.

Weirdly enough, our character is starting school year late – as a fifth-year and start with lessons in herbology, defence against the dark arts, and potions to name just a few. Duelling sessions are included as well, letting you stun opponents multiple times and throw them off the elongated table/fight arena.

In between classes, players can explore the castle – find secret passageways and dungeons, manoeuvre through the Grand Staircase, solve puzzles, and make allies, who later help you in sticky situations. Since the story is set long before the Chosen One was even born, the professors here might not seem familiar, though ghosts and spirits such as Nearly Headless Nick will be seen floating along the grounds.

As the dark mystery unfolds, players will be led outside the magic-laden castle – the Forbidden Forest, Hogsmeade Village, and other hostile locations to fight powerful goblins and enigmatic witches and wizards serving a higher entity. Enemies possess unique abilities such as blasting curses, stunning spells, and enchanted weaponry. Players can deflect them, follow up with spell combos, or even hurl explosive barrels using the Accio spell.

As an RPG, it lets you upgrade your abilities through a deep selection, to aid in progression. It follows a similar format as any other title, whereupon completing random challenges and story missions accumulates XP, which can then be used to purchase the improvements. Players can tame fantastic beasts, fly around on broomsticks, do some open-world exploration, buy items from Hogsmeade’s shops, and do a whole lot more.

Developed in collaboration by two studios – Avalanche Software and Portkey Games, Hogwarts Legacy launches on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC.