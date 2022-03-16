Hogwarts Legacy is getting a State of Play this week

WB Games’ much-anticipated Harry Potter role-playing game, Hogwarts Legacy, is getting an exclusive look at gameplay. PlayStation has announced a new State of Play event, scheduled for March 17, at 2 pm (PST), marking its first update since the delay to 2022.

According to Playstation, the show will run for about 20 minutes, featuring over 14 minutes of gameplay captured on the PS5 console. The remaining 5 to 6 minutes gap will be filled by a few members of the developer Avalanche Software, providing some insight on the status and launch window.

The presentation will be broadcast on PlayStation’s official Twitch and YouTube channels at 2 pm Pacific Time. For India, this would be 3:30 am (IST) on March 18. The company is also open to co-streams, though does not claim any control or responsibility for copyrighted music.

Wands at the ready for an all new State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy, featuring an extended first look at gameplay this Thursday, March 17 at 2 PM PT: https://t.co/TwujdB2cBr pic.twitter.com/bFZMWjdZ2t — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 14, 2022

Those interested could save the trailer for later and edit out the music, while live streamers could mute the audio the moment it starts playing. As usual, there will not be any pre-show, so you might want to tune in right as it begins.

After being discussed for years through leaked images and clips on Reddit, Hogwarts Legacy made an official appearance during a PlayStation 5 event in 2020. At the time, it was slated for a 2020 launch, though it later got pushed into 2022 for further development time.

Developed in collaboration by two studios – Portkey Games and Avalanche Software, Hogwarts Legacy is set in the 1800s, long before the Chosen One was even born. As a role-playing game, players will be tasked with creating their own custom wizards and embark on a whimsical journey through the magic-laden castle and the dense Forbidden Forest.

Players will learn new spells, potion crafting, tame fantastic beasts, fly around on broomsticks, and battle enigmatic dark wizards to name just a few. Talents are also upgradeable, letting you grow and develop into the kind of witch or wizard you desire to be. Hogwarts Legacy is currently slated for launch this year, on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC.