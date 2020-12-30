Hitman 3, Far Cry 6, Gotham Knights: Top 10 games to look forward to in 2021

Hitman 3, Far Cry 6 and Gotham Knights are three of the most anticipated titles to come out next year. (Image Source: YouTube)

Be it PC or console, upcoming video games generate a lot of hype. In a year like 2020 where most people were stuck indoors for months, gaming made life a little easier. 2020 was also a major year for consoles as we witnessed the launch of the Sony PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X and Series S, and even the surprise KFC Console.

While titles like The Last of Us: Part 2 lived up to the hype and games like Animal Crossings: New Horizons exceeded expectations, others like CyberPunk 2077 left fans disappointed. Nevertheless, with the launch of major next-gen consoles out of the way, 2021 has a lot of games in the pipeline across all platforms. Here are the top 10 games you should look forward to next year.

Hitman 3

While it is the eighth instalment in the series, IO Interactive’s Hitman 3 will be the conclusion of the World of Assassination series, also comprising Hitman (2016) and Hitman 2 (2018). The popular stealth/shooting title is well known by gamers and critics for its unique gameplay approach. Hitman lets players take the role of Agent 47 once more, letting them go in guns blazing, or by a stealthy, strategic approach.

As 47 travels the world to take down new assassination targets, players must rely on the tools, the environment, instinct and their wit to get the job done, Hitman-style. Hitman 3 will be available to play on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Google Stadia and Nintendo Switch. The game is expected to release in January 2021.

Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite is yet another new instalment in a popular series. The sixth game in the Halo series and 14th title in the franchise, Halo Infinite puts players in the shoes of Master Chief once more. Originally planned for a 2020 release, Halo Infinite was pushed to 2021 like a few other titles in this list. The game will employ traditional first-person mechanics as Master Chief investigates a damaged Halo ring and encounters a new enemy.

Along with a single-player campaign mode, the game will also feature a multiplayer mode. Halo Infinite will be available to play on Microsoft Windows, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The game is set to launch in late 2021, so don’t get your hopes high until the second half of the year.

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Zero Dawn was a major success when it launched in 2017. Three years later, Horizon Forbidden West will continue the tale of Aloy, a huntress trying to save her post-apocalyptic world from the dangerous machines. The third-person role-playing game will feature a larger map and will take players to iconic new locations, including a post-apocalyptic San Francisco and Yosemite Valley. Players will join Aloy in her hunt for the source of a mysterious plague that kills anything it infects.

A new element also added to Horizon Forbidden West is underwater exploration, allowing players to go underwater in the rivers, lakes, and seas they come across in the campaign. Horizon Forbidden West will be available for the Sony PlayStation 4 and Sony PlayStation 5. Developed by Guerrilla Games, the title is set to release in Q3/Q4 2020.

Hogwarts Legacy

Be it the books, movies or games, Harry Potter’s adventures over the years have made us all wish the wizarding world of the franchise was real. Every fan of the series wanted to experience the adventures as Hogwarts first-hand. With Hogwarts Legacy, players get their wish fulfilled at last. Set in the late 1800s, the action role-playing title will let players step into Hogwarts as students.

Through the open world of Hogwarts, complete with locations like the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade village, players will learn casting various spells, brew potions and tame magical beasts. Hogwarts Legacy will be available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 takes the action-adventure first-person goodness of the Far Cry series to the Caribbean island of Yara, where players must step into the shoes of Dani Rojas, a local soldier, to topple the regime of “El Presidente” Antón Castillo, a fascist dictator who controls the island. Far Cry 6 will let players employ makeshift weapons, and vehicles, letting them hire other soldiers via a new “Fangs for Hire” system.

With a single-player campaign as well as a multiplayer mode, Far Cry 6 was originally slated to launch in February 2021 but will be delayed due to the pandemic. It will be developed by Ubisoft Toronto and will be released for Amazon Luna, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Google Stadia.

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village is the eighth instalment in the popular survival horror video game series. The game will succeed the events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and will follow Ethan when a new unexpected character makes an appearance, setting off a chain of events, all leading to a mysterious village.

Resident Evil Village will be developed by Capcom and will feature a first-person perspective, making use of the RE Engine. The title will be available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Gotham Knights

Unlike usual DC games centred on Batman, the events of Gotham Knights begin with the apparent death of the caped crusader. The game story follows the four Gotham Knights – Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl and Red Hood, who are tasked with the safety of Gotham City after the city’s police department has grown corrupt post the death of James Gordon. The game will also feature the Court of Owls, a criminal society with an army of brainwashed assassins called Talons.

The action role-playing game will be set in an open-world Gotham City and will be played from the perspective of the four heroes, each with their own special abilities. The game will feature a single-player campaign but will also have a two-player cooperative multiplayer mode. The game will be released for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Gran Turismo 7

The upcoming racing game will be developed by Polyphony Digital and will be the eighth instalment in the series, and will feature the return of the GT Simulation mode with the game’s defining single-player campaign. Polyphony Digital has also added a number of traditional racing tracks and vehicles to the new game. Apart from this, the game will also feature a multiplayer mode.

Set to bring together the best from the past, present and future, Gran Turismo 7 will bring back some iconic features, and the latest vehicles, and will make use of the next-gen PlayStation 5’s processing power to create a completely new experience. Revealed back in June 2020, the game will be available to play on the Sony PlayStation 5.

God of War Ragnarok

God of War 9 has no official name yet, but it is popularly known as God of War: Ragnarok. It is currently in development by SIE Santa Monica Studios and will follow the story of Kratos post the events of God of War (2018), the last game in the franchise. The game will expand the God of War universe from Greek to Norse mythology and will feature major Norse characters throughout the campaign like Odin and Thor.

The game will also feature the return of Atreus, the son of Kratos, and will be set amidst the impending Ragnarok, the end of days for the Norse Gods, which was set in motion after the events of the last game. The title will be available to play on the PlayStation 5.

Dying Light 2

The successor to the original parkour/survival game Dying Light (2015), Techland’s Dying Light 2 will open-world first-person role-playing game set in a zombie apocalypse. Following the story of Aiden Caldwell, Dying Light 2 will equip the player with various new parkour skills allowing them to travel across the game’s open world. Four times bigger than the game’s original map, Dying Light 2 will feature a much bigger city.

Apart from a single-player campaign, the game will also feature a four-player cooperative multiplayer mode. It will be available to play on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. After a delay in its originally planned 2020 release, the game is set to launch in 2021, with the developers set to teasing some more information on the same soon.