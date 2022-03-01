Hike launches Rush Avatar NFTs for its play-to-earn Rush Gaming Universe

Social media company Hike has announced the launch Rush Avatars, which will be non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used as a digital identity by users on Hike’s web3 play-to-earn (P2E) gaming platform called the Rush Gaming Universe. This is built on the Polygon network.

The Rush Gaming Universe is a virtual world and ‘social gaming universe’ that Hike is in the process of building. According to the company, the platform is doing annual winnings of over $50 million. With Rush, Hike is trying to build a web3 gaming platform that is accessible to non-crypt-native gaming users.

To celebrate the launch of the Rush Avatar, the platform is offering a ‘Launch Edition’ NFT that it says will be given to the most active rush players. The NFTs come in a spectrum of rareness, ranging from ‘The Boss’, which is relatively rare with only 1999 minted copies all the way to ‘Khiladi’ which will be the most common one offered to most players.

Hike is planning on airdropping these Rush Avatar NFTs to active players in its gaming community free of cost. About 10 per cent of the supply of this launch edition will be reserved for future community giveaways, NFT sales and partnerships. The airdrop will be launched for Android users first, followed by an airdrop for Apple users that Hike says will happen soon.

What is P2E gaming?

P2E games are those that reward the users with some digital assets for playing the game. In theory, the users can then turn around and sell or trade these digital assets to earn an income from playing games. But at the same time, gamers need to have NFTs in order to play the game in the first place. Usually, this means spending money or cryptocurrency on purchasing the tokens that allow you to play the game.

While most gaming many companies are turning to using ‘loot boxes’ and other methods to get players to spend more, P2E games encourage players to spend more time on the platform by helping them earn an income with their time spent on the platform. Hike’s free airdrop for its active gamers seems to be an effort to strengthen the community on its platform, which is very important for P2E games.