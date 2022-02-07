Hideo Kojima starts ‘Radioverse’ podcast, working on a PSVR2 game

Hideo Kojima, known for Death Stranding and the Metal Gear Solid games has launched a new podcast under the name, ‘Radioverse.’ It is available to listen to on Amazon’s Audible service, with each episode featuring a variety of guests to ”have in-depth discussions on topics like games and movies, which you can’t hear anywhere else.”

Episode one played host to members of the Japanese YouTube channel 2BRO, standing at 3.04 million subscribers, and boasting a catalogue of gaming content from every genre. The podcast is currently accessible in Japan only and in the local language. But, knowing Kojima’s rapport, an English dubbed version could be on its way in a couple of months.

We first got word on this project when Kojima teased his plans for 2022 via a tweet, which also noted some next-level experimenting with a “radical project” and investments to the “video team.” Fans can also send in questions and letters to the show by submitting them on the official web portal.

In November 2021, his studio, Kojima Productions had launched a new division in Los Angeles, focussed on film, TV, and music projects. At the time, Yoshiko Fukuda, their business development manager had touched upon their motto of delivering engaging stories through new mediums. “Our new division will take the studio into even more areas that present our creative narratives beyond videogames and to open up ways for our fans to communicate and immerse themselves in these spaces.”

Many believed this was a hint at exploring storytelling through the metaverse. Turns out, Kojima Productions had received PSVR2 prototypes back in November, as backed by tipster Oops Leaks on Twitter. According to them, Hideo is exploring a smaller VR game/experience in collaboration with award-winning storyteller Celine Tricart.

Not much has been revealed about his future plans, though knowing his undying passion for movies, it won’t be a stretch to see him pursue a project in that field. He continues to remain a somewhat elusive figure in the industry.