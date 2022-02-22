Here’s when you can start playing Elden Ring in your country

FromSoftware has revealed the exact time PC and console players around the world will be able to start playing their much-anticipated title, Elden Ring. The action-adventure RPG (role-playing game) is scheduled to release on February 25, 2022, on current and last-gen consoles and Windows PC.

The official Elden Ring Twitter handle has released an infographic world map, listing the game’s global release timings. PC players in the United States will be able to access it a bit earlier than those on console. The game unlocks on Steam on February 24 at 3 pm (PST), while console players can start playing later that night at 9 pm (PST).

The rest of the world, including India, can begin their Elden Ring journey on console at midnight local time, on launch-day i.e., February 25. PC players in India gain access at 11:30 am.

Worldwide ELDEN RING Release Schedule.

Pre-Order #ELDENRING: https://t.co/PTkxSAMqvh pic.twitter.com/232JKw37k4 — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 21, 2022

PC players in Central Europe (Denmark, France, Germany, etc) can begin playing at 12 am (CET), while those in the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland start on February 24, at 11 pm (GMT). All the other time zones and launch details have been listed further below.

Earlier this week, FromSoftware had released a 6-minute long chunky trailer for Elden Ring. The video touched upon some story elements and offered a first look at the class and summoning system. Directed by Hidetaka Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin, Elden Ring is an action RPG set in a bleak, dark fantasy realm of the Lands Between. You play as a descendant of the Tarnished, a group of heroes once banished from the lands.

After the destruction of the titular Elden Ring and the scattering of its shards, our job is to seek them all, restore back to its original form, and become the Elden Lord. Being a souls-like title, players can expect punishingly difficult boss battles, a disjointed narrative, and fearsome mobs at every corner of the bewitched lands.

For online co-op play, FromSoftware has also enabled cross-gen support, letting players on newer consoles namely the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S team up with those on the last-gen system. Unfortunately, there is no cross-platform play available at the moment.

Elden Ring launches the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam. Here’s the complete list of timezones and details on when you can start playing the game. Those who have pre-ordered the game can download and keep it ready 48 hours prior to launch.

Elden Ring global launch timings

Eastern (US)

PC: Feb. 24 – 6:00 PM

Console: Feb. 25 – Midnight Local Time

Central (US)

PC: Feb. 24 – 5:00 PM

Console: Feb. 24 – 11:00 PM

Pacific (US)

PC: Feb 24 – 3:00 PM

Console: Feb 24 – 9:00 PM

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)

PC: Feb 24 – 11:00 PM

Console: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

Central European Time (CET)

PC: Feb 25 – 12:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

Eastern European Time (EET)

PC: Feb 25 – 1:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

Colombia Time (COT)

PC: Feb 24 – 6:00 PM

Console: Midnight Local Time

Brazil Time (BRT)

PC: Feb 24 – 8:00 PM

Console: Midnight Local Time

Moscow Standard Time (MSK)

PC: Feb 25 – 2:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

Gulf Standard Time (GST)

PC: Feb 25 – 3:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

Atlantic Standard Time (AST)

PC: Feb 25 – 2:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

South Africa Standard Time (SAST)

PC: Feb 25 – 1:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

UTC+7 (India)

PC: Feb 25 – 6:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

UTC+8 (China)

PC: Feb 25 – 7:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

Korean Standard Time (KST)

PC: Feb 25 – 8:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

Japan Standard Time (JST)

PC: Feb 25 – 8:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT)

PC: Feb 25 – 12:00 PM

Console: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time

Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)

PC: Feb 25 – 10:00 AM

Console: Feb 25 – Midnight Local Time