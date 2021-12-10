scorecardresearch
Friday, December 10, 2021
Here’s the full list of winners from The Game Awards 2021

Hazelight studio's It Take Two wins the Game of the Year, and ties with Forza Horizon 5 for lifting the most number of trophies (3).

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
December 10, 2021 1:08:29 pm
Here’s the full list of winners from The Game Awards 2021. (Image credit: The Game Awards)

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards 2021 stunned the internet with the biggest reveals and honouring the most well-received titles this year. Arkane Studios’ Deathloop, despite earning nine spots on the nomination list, barely scratched the surface with 2 victories.

On the other hand, Hazelight studio’s co-op game, It Takes Two, which bagged five spots on the list, won 3 awards, including the prestigious Game of the Year trophy. This comes as a big relief for director Joseph Fares, who recently received a trademark claim from GTA parent company, Take-Two over similar-sounding names. Following the disastrous launch of the Marvel’s Avengers game, even Square Enix earned a redemption arc when Guardians of the Galaxy lifted the trophy for best narrative.

In the Player’s Choice category, Halo Infinite came victorious, despite only having released 2 nights ago. Keanu Reeves made an appearance this year as well, alongside co-star Carrie-Ann Moss to promote their film and the new Unreal Engine 5 tech demo – The Matrix Awakens. Players can download the game for free on their PS5 or Xbox Series X|S consoles and play a few missions based on iconic moments from the franchise.

Also Read: |Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay trailer revealed

With all that out of the way, here’s a complete list of winners from The Game Awards 2021 (winners in bold):

Game of the Year

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

WINNER: It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

 

Best Game Direction

WINNER: Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

 

Best Narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

WINNER: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

 

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

 

Best Score and Music

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

WINNER: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

 

Best Audio Design

Deathloop

WINNER: Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

 

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen – Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo – Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn – Deathloop

WINNER: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake – Deathloop

 

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

WINNER: FINAL FANTASY XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

 

Best Indie

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

WINNER: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

 

Best Debut Indie

WINNER: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

 

Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory

WINNER: Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

 

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

WINNER: FINAL FANTASY XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

 

Best VR/AR

Hitman 3

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

WINNER: Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

 

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

WINNER: Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

 

Best Action

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

WINNER: Returnal

 

Best Action/Adventure

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

WINNER: Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

 

Best Role Playing

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

WINNER: Tales of Arise

 

Best Fighting

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

WINNER: Guilty Gear: Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

 

Best Family

WINNER: It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

 

Best Sports/Racing

F1 2021

FIFA 22

WINNER: Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

 

Best Sim/Strategy

WINNER: Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

 

Best Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

WINNER: It Takes Two

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

 

Most Anticipated

WINNER: Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

 

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6

WINNER: Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

 

Content Creator of the Year

WINNER: Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

 

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty: Warzone

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA2

WINNER: League of Legends

Valorant

 

Best Esports Athlete

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

WINNER: Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

 

Best Esports Team

Atlanta FaZe (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

WINNER: Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA2)

 

Best Esports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

WINNER: Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

 

Best Esports Event

WINNER: 2021 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

The International 2021

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

