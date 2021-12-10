Here’s the full list of winners from The Game Awards 2021

Hosted by Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards 2021 stunned the internet with the biggest reveals and honouring the most well-received titles this year. Arkane Studios’ Deathloop, despite earning nine spots on the nomination list, barely scratched the surface with 2 victories.

On the other hand, Hazelight studio’s co-op game, It Takes Two, which bagged five spots on the list, won 3 awards, including the prestigious Game of the Year trophy. This comes as a big relief for director Joseph Fares, who recently received a trademark claim from GTA parent company, Take-Two over similar-sounding names. Following the disastrous launch of the Marvel’s Avengers game, even Square Enix earned a redemption arc when Guardians of the Galaxy lifted the trophy for best narrative.

In the Player’s Choice category, Halo Infinite came victorious, despite only having released 2 nights ago. Keanu Reeves made an appearance this year as well, alongside co-star Carrie-Ann Moss to promote their film and the new Unreal Engine 5 tech demo – The Matrix Awakens. Players can download the game for free on their PS5 or Xbox Series X|S consoles and play a few missions based on iconic moments from the franchise.

With all that out of the way, here’s a complete list of winners from The Game Awards 2021 (winners in bold):

Game of the Year

Deathloop (Arkane Studios/Bethesda)

WINNER: It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios/EA)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam/Nintendo)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games/SIE)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Best Game Direction

WINNER: Deathloop

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Narrative

Deathloop

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

WINNER: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Psychonauts 2

Best Art Direction

WINNER: Deathloop

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Artful Escape

Best Score and Music

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

WINNER: NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

The Artful Escape

Best Audio Design

Deathloop

WINNER: Forza Horizon 5

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Best Performance

Erika Mori as Alex Chen – Life is Strange: True Colors

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton Castillo – Far Cry 6

Jason E. Kelley as Colt Vahn – Deathloop

WINNER: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil Village

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake – Deathloop

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

WINNER: FINAL FANTASY XIV Online

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Indie

12 Minutes

Death’s Door

WINNER: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Debut Indie

WINNER: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Sable

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Valheim

Games for Impact

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory

WINNER: Life is Strange: True Colors

No Longer Home

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

WINNER: FINAL FANTASY XIV Online

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best VR/AR

Hitman 3

I Expect You To Die 2

Lone Echo II

WINNER: Resident Evil 4

Sniper Elite VR

Best Mobile Game

Fantasian

WINNER: Genshin Impact

League of Legends: Wild Rift

MARVEL Future Revolution

Pokemon Unite

Best Action

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry II

Deathloop

Far Cry 6

WINNER: Returnal

Best Action/Adventure

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

WINNER: Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Resident Evil Village

Best Role Playing

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster Hunter Rise

Scarlet Nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

WINNER: Tales of Arise

Best Fighting

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

WINNER: Guilty Gear: Strive

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Family

WINNER: It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get It Together!

Best Sports/Racing

F1 2021

FIFA 22

WINNER: Forza Horizon 5

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders Republic

Best Sim/Strategy

WINNER: Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Best Multiplayer

Back 4 Blood

WINNER: It Takes Two

Knockout City

Monster Hunter Rise

New World

Valheim

Most Anticipated

WINNER: Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Innovation in Accessibility

Far Cry 6

WINNER: Forza Horizon 5

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Content Creator of the Year

WINNER: Dream

Fuslie

Gaules

Ibai

TheGrefg

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty: Warzone

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

DOTA2

WINNER: League of Legends

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Chris “Simp” Lehr

Heo “ShowMaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

WINNER: Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev

Tyson “TenZ” Ngo

Best Esports Team

Atlanta FaZe (COD)

DWG KIA (LOL)

WINNER: Natus Vincere (CS:GO)

Sentinels (Valorant)

Team Spirit (DOTA2)

Best Esports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “ENGH” Sholokhov

Andrii “B1ad3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

WINNER: Kim “kkOma” Jeong-gyun

Best Esports Event

WINNER: 2021 League of Legends World Championship

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

The International 2021

Valorant Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters