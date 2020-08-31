Here’s how you can still download Fortnite on your iPhone, Mac

pple has removed Fortnite from its App Store, due to which you cannot simply head over there and install the latest version of the game.

Apple has removed Fortnite from its App Store completely due to the ongoing legal suit with Epic Games. This means that Apple device owners would not be able to access the game’s new Chapter 2 – Season 4, released on August 27. The new update is currently only available for PC, consoles and Android devices. Today we are going to take a look at how you can get the game on your Apple device even if it is not available on the App Store.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4 on Mac

Apple has removed Fortnite from its App Store, due to which you cannot simply head over there and install the latest version of the game. But due to macOS being a Linux based platform, it is much more open to installing third-party software, compared to an iPhone. This allows you to download and install Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 3 from inside of the Epic Games Launcher. However, if you want to play the latest Chapter 2 – Season 4 on your Mac, you can do so by using the Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service, which is available to users free of cost.

Once you get Nvidia GeForce Now running on your Mac, you can simply access one of Nvidia’s remote servers to play the game’s latest rendition, whenever you want.

Downloading Fortnite on iOS

Now that Apple has removed Fortnite from the App Store, you cannot install it onto your iPhone or iPad. However, If you have downloaded the game in the past, you have a chance to re-install its Chapter 2 – Season 3 (v13.40). To do so, you need to open your App Store and click on your Account icon, located on the top right corner. Now click the ‘Purchase’ option to open the list of apps you’ve previously downloaded. From the list, download Fortnite.

If you have never downloaded Fortnite via the App Store, the app will not show up for you at all.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4: All you need to know about Marvel characters and new updates

Apple in a statement has said Epic can revert the update, in which it implemented its own in-app payment processing system, to resume distributing and updating Fortnite via the App Store. However, Epic is adamant that it should not have to pay any fees to Apple for distribution of its game, due to which it will not be rolling back its own in-app payment processing system.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd