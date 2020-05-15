Here’s how you can get GTA 5 for free on your PC ‘legally’

Epic Games Store is offering GTA 5 free for PC until May 21. (Image: Epic Games Store) Epic Games Store is offering GTA 5 free for PC until May 21. (Image: Epic Games Store)

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) is one of the most iconic video game franchises there is. Almost all of us have played a version of the game and have fond memories. The latest version, GTA 5, which is also the second best selling games of all time with over 120 million copies sold till date, is currently offering the game to the public completely free of cost for a week, until May 21 on the Epic Games Store. Just to add the cherry on top of the cake, it is not the basic version of the game, instead, it is the premium edition, which comes bundled with a cash bonus of $1,000,000 that can be used inside GTA Online.

Since the game has been made available free of cost, the Epic Games Store has continuously been crashing. People are experiencing slow loading times, 500 errors and the launcher crashing. Apart from this, gamers who are trying to play Fortnite are also experiencing game crashes and other issues to the increased server load caused by many users trying to download GTA 5 for free from the Epic Games Store. The company has tweeted, that it is fixing the problem and that the issues will be resolved soon. But, no timeline has been provided.

If you are excited to hear this news and want to download GTA 5 to your PC now, or just to keep it in your library to download and play at a later date, follow the given steps:

How to download free GTA 5 from Epic Games Store:

* Head over to EpicGames.com.

* Sign up for a new account by tapping on the Sign-in option. And there press the sign up option. If you already have an account, simply sign in to it.

* Now set up two-factor authentication as it is compulsory if you want to download the game. To set up 2FA, you need to head to Account > Passwords and security > Set up 2FA.

* After setting up 2FA head back to the home page and search for GTA 5.

GTA 5 order page on the Epic Games Store. GTA 5 order page on the Epic Games Store.

* It will bring up the game, which you need to tap and on the game description page, you need to press ‘Get’.

* This will bring up the order page, where you just need to press the order button to add to your library.

How to Install the game

* After the game has been added into your library, you now need to download and install the Epic Games Launcher from the company’s website. The launcher has a size of around 400MB.

* After installing the client, log in to the launcher with your Epic Games Store credentials.

* Tap the library option, which is located on the left.

The free $1,000,000 in-game will be added around 7 to 10 days after you first play GTA V Online. The free $1,000,000 in-game will be added around 7 to 10 days after you first play GTA V Online.

* The library will showcase all your games. Select GTA 5 and press Install.

Note: GTA 5 is around 95GB in size so it is recommended that you download the game on to your PC when you are connected to a Wi-Fi.

We recommend that after adding the game to your library, just download it once to your PC, to ensure that you have it for a lifetime in your account. Once you install, you can either keep it or delete it depending on your preference. Sometimes free games like these if not downloaded are removed by the game client.

The free $1,000,000 in-game will be added around 7 to 10 days after you first play GTA V Online. Also, this is not real money and cannot be transferred into your bank account.

