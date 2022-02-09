Here’s how to watch the latest Nintendo Direct

Gaming giant Nintendo has announced a new episode of their Direct live stream series. The event kicks off on February 9, 2022, at 2 pm PST, and is expected to run about 40 minutes.

For India, this would be February 10 at 3:30 am. Marking the first Nintendo Direct show of the year, the event will be focussed on Switch games launching in the first half of 2022. The entire presentation will be broadcast on the official Nintendo Direct page and their YouTube channel, where you can even set a reminder for when it goes live.

Based on previous leaks, one of the most anticipated games on the platform, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is expected to launch in the second half, or more precisely, November. So, it is safe to assume that we will be getting a trailer, either during E3 or the July Direct event.

Nintendo is also expected to announce some new ports coming to its ecosystem, the biggest of which was recently leaked by a French retailer. According to the listing by WTT, a port for the Batman: Arkham Collection is expected to launch on August 8, 2022, costing €59.99 (about Rs 5,120).

The title, however, is misleading, causing fans to believe that Rocksteady was porting its original trilogy – Asylum, City, and Knight onto the Switch. New reports indicate that the final chapter will be replaced with Arkham Origins, the 2013-released prequel which was developed by a different studio – WB Games Montreal. This makes sense, given Arkham Knight is quite intensive, which is something the 2017-released Nintendo Switch would struggle to run.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land is scheduled to launch on the 25th of next month. So, we could expect to see some in-depth story details and co-op gameplay. Chances are slim, but Nintendo could likely show a sneak peek at the Mario animated movie, news on Mario Kart 9, and some exciting updates for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.