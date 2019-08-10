Here’s a look at PUBG Mobile’s upcoming Erangel 2.0 map

PUBG Mobile recently held its PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 finals. During which Tencent Games announced that is working on revamping one of its original maps. The company is currently working on the Erangel 2.0 map, which will bring it closer to the newly revamped Erangel map of PUBG PC.

The company is yet to confirm the launch date of the new map. However, various reports point that the new map might arrive with the game’s 0.14.5 update. At the finals, the company also showcased a teaser video of the upcoming map, which you can watch below.

In the video, we can see that the company will be making a lot of visual changes to the map. We get to see a comparison of the old map to the new map, which shows us that the map will consist of more details and textures.

In the video, we get to take a look at the revamped Yasnaya Polyana, Mylta Power and Prison locations in Erangel showcasing what all graphical changes are being made.

After the updated map is made available we will get to see more detailed buildings, more components at locations, improvements in shadow tracking and more vibrant colours.

The company recently also announced its partnership with ‘The Walking Dead’, which confirms that a new zombie mode might be on the horizon.