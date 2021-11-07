Here are the accessories you’ll need for your Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is a great gaming console to carry around when you’re not in one spot. However, you can take your gaming experience on the switch to the next level with some great accessories that further enhance the perks of portable gaming consoles.

Here are 5 accessories for the Nintendo Switch that you can buy.

Switch charging case

A charging case is your best bet for that long weekend trip and will save you the trouble of dealing with multiple charging breaks. Charging cases are essentially cases that will latch on the back of your switch and provide power via a built in battery, thereby increasing the overall battery capacity of your console without the messy cables.

You can find a number of charging cases compatible with the Switch or Switch Lite online if you can’t find one at a nearby gaming store.

High-speed MicroSD card

To play more games on your Nintendo Switch, you will need more storage. This is where the MicroSD card slot comes in handy. A good high-speed class 10 card will help you expand the storage of your console without affecting the performance too much.

Wireless controller

Sometimes the built-in controllers of the Nintendo Switch may not cut it. That’s when you can try out a number of third party controllers that come in different designs and for some people, may also be more comfortable than the default controller.

Wireless headphones

Audio is an important aspect of any gaming experience. For the Switch series, you can opt for any wired headphones that have a 3.5mm jack, or if you want to go wireless, something like the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset should work well thanks to its USB-C dongle.

Controller charging dock

There are a number of charging docks that you can use to hold your Switch controllers while also charging them in style and without meddling with cables.