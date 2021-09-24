scorecardresearch
Nintendo’s September Direct Event: Mario movie in December 2022; Kirby, Bayonetta 3 and more

Nintendo hosted its September Direct event recently, where the company revealed its upcoming games, and details about a Mario movie coming in December 2022.

Nintendo is working to release an animated Mario movie soon

Nintendo hosted its September Direct event yesterday, where the company revealed its upcoming games, which will be coming next year. The company also revealed the cast for the upcoming Mario movie. The company announced its Kirby and the Forgotten Land game. The game will allow users to control the character; Kirby to explore a post-apocalyptic world in 3D.

The character is known traditionally to be a 2D hero, will still devour enemies and possess their powers, in a more three-dimensional space. The game will launch on the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022.

Nintendo also announced its plans to add classic N64 and Sega Genesis games available to Switch online. The games that will initially be a part of the same will include: Star Fox 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario 64, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Ecco The Dolphin and Golden Axe.

Must Read |Nintendo adds Bluetooth audio to the Switch with new software update

Nintendo is also working with Illumination Studios, to produce an animated Mario movie, which will release on December 2022 in North America. The voice cast includes Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Keegan Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, and Jack Black as Bowser.

Nintendo is also releasing a third Bayonetta third game. The company also showed off some of its Splatoon 3’s gameplay that showcased new multiplayer powers and officially revealed the name of the campaign – Return of Mammalians – with a new world to explore.

Fans of the classic Metroidvania series will now be able to play all the Gameboy Advance games in one collection that also includes the SNES exclusive, Dracula X. The franchise is also available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and on the PC via Steam.

