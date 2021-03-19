Among Us to launch new ‘Airship’ map, new account system on March 31

The new update will also include a new accounts system. (Image Source: Twitter/ Among Us)

Popular strategy-based game Among Us will be launching its awaited new ‘Airship’ map in a new update on March 31. Game developer InnerSloth has said that the new map will be the biggest map in the game yet. It will also feature new tasks, along with the ability to pick the room in the ship where players want to start their game.

Among Us originally launched in 2018, but became a very popular title in 2020 during the pandemic, when a lot of people played the game from their homes. The easy-to-play, skill-based title that could be played on lower-end systems, and did not require complex tactics or communication strategies quickly became popular among the gaming community.

Here’s the tweet that Among Us shared regarding the new update.

📢 MARCH 31 📢#TheAirship is coming. this NEW map is our biggest one yet, including:

• all new tasks

• different starting rooms

• preliminary account system

• more!!! wake up ur crew it’s almost time to eject impostors 🗞️ Dev log: https://t.co/bWP008pKmr pic.twitter.com/ZcTZFjsu3n — Among Us ✨ New map – MARCH 31 (@AmongUsGame) March 18, 2021

Among Us has flaunted the new map in a trailer that released during The Game Awards back in December 2020. Check out the trailer below.

New account system

The new update will also bring a new account system to Among Us. InnerSLoth has been working on the ability to add in-game accounts to the popular deduction game for a while and a blog post by the developer stated that it didn’t want to rush to implement the feature in a half-baked state.

“A proper moderation system is one that is extremely difficult and time-consuming,” the studio said. “It is not as easy as just having a ‘report’ button and having an algorithm ban someone after a certain number of reports,” it added.

Among Us is currently available for PC, iOS, Android, and Switch. The game is also expected to be ported to the Xbox consoles later this year.