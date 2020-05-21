Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells: Few interesting facts you didn’t know about the game

This is the first-ever Harry Potter game for Amazon Kindle. (Image: Google Play Store) This is the first-ever Harry Potter game for Amazon Kindle. (Image: Google Play Store)

Zynga has a lot of popular games under its belt including Farmville, Zynga Poker, CSR Racing 2 and more. The company has now launched a new game in partnership with Portkey Games from Warner Bros, called the Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells, which is based on JK Rowling’s popular book series Harry Potter.

The game is now available on Android, iOS, Amazon Kindle and Facebook. We take a look at a few interesting facts about Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells.

For Amazon Kindle, Facebook

This is the first-ever Harry Potter game for Amazon Kindle. This is the third game Harry Potter game to arrive for mobile devices. Earlier ones are Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, both are only available on Android and iOS.

First Harry Potter puzzle game on mobile platforms

This is the first official puzzle game based on Harry Potter to have launched on iOS and Android platforms. The game is similar to King’s Candy Crush. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is an AR game, whereas, Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is an RPG game.

How to play

Players will be able to create a persona with which they have to solve the Candy Crush esque puzzles to unlock exclusive Wizarding World elements such as new spells and brewing potions. They will also be able to cooperate with other players to complete special in-game activities.

While playing the game, you will be able to encounter iconic moments and memorable faces from the Harry Potter films.

Similar games

There are a lot of similar games like the new Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells available for iOS and Android devices. These games include Candy Crush Saga, Farm Heroes Saga, Pokemon Shuffle Mobile and more.

Another Harry Potter game coming soon

A new card-based RPG game called Harry Potter: Magic Awakened will be running its first open beta starting May 29. The game was initially announced back in October. The beta test will initially run in China only for both iOS and Android. There is no word as to when the game will be available globally.

The game will follow the book’s and the movie’s storyline very closely. In the game, the players will be able to visit and do a lot of things that they saw in the movie such as access the 9 3/4 platform and being sorted into Hogwarts houses.

