Halo Infinite’s Cyber Showdown event is now live: All you need to know

Halo Infinite multiplayer has kicked off its Cyber Showdown limited-time event, starting today. The update will be live until February 1, 2022, and grants players a new futuristic game mode and free cosmetic rewards.

The two-week event will be entirely free of cost, featuring a flashy neon theme and allow players to earn cyberpunk-style items. You can unlock them by completing a set of challenges within the new, special game mode, Attrition. The mode is essentially a twist on the classic Slayer, where players can revive knocked down teammates.

Instakill is not applicable here, and hence points can only be accumulated once the enemy has been eliminated completely. Players participate in 4v4 classic or competitive matches, where the entire team(s) share a big health bar. Either team have a limited number of lives, which upon depletion, leads to victory. There is an element of battle royale as well, where a ‘Danger Zone’ slowly overtakes the map and shrinks the playable space.

There are 10 Event Challenges overall, where players accumulate XP during gameplay and can use it to unlock cosmetic items ranging from a neon-lit mohawk, a visor, a bubblegum skin, new weapons, and more. During the event, players can also head over to the in-game shop to purchase items using in-game currency.

Earlier this week, developer 343 Industries had confirmed a price reduction for the in-shop items and bundles. The team will be making weekly changes to the cost and collecting feedback to provide the best experience in the coming weeks. Since its release, Halo Infinite has fallen prey to complaints regarding overpriced in-game items and slow XP progression, which are soon to be fixed.

Furthermore, it will receive a new patch later this week, aimed at fixing matchmaking errors in Big Team Battle (12v12) game mode. As a token of apology, 343 will offer players 5 XP Boosts and 5 Challenge Swaps for use in-game.