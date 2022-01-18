Halo Infinite to reduce pricing for in-game items

Microsoft and 343 Industries have confirmed that they will be reducing the prices for in-game items across the board in Halo Infinite multiplayer. Jerry Hook, Head of Design, shared the news on Twitter, stating that the game’s Shop experience will see changes starting Tuesday, January 18 (PST).

“We’ve been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch. Using data and community feedback, we’re going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in Halo Infinite,” it reads.

We’ve been monitoring the discussions on the Shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch. Using data and community feedback, we’re going to begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in @Halo Infinite – and it all starts next week. — jerry hook (@hookscourt) January 15, 2022

The team is planning to make weekly updates to the in-game Shop, experimenting with reduced prices, providing more value in bundles, and selling individual items outside packages. Since its release, players have raised concerns about the battle pass pricing and levelling system, where the XP would accumulate quite slowly, making the process tiring.

Throughout the season, 343 will be trying out new tactics and collecting feedback from players to improve upon the Shop system. In further replies, Hook also touched upon implementing a way to unlock cosmetics by playing the game, in addition to purchases using real-world money. The multiplayer segment of Halo Infinite is free-to-play, for which, it relies on cosmetic sales and microtransactions for revenue.

Additionally, the game will be receiving a patch for the Big Team Battle (12v12) mode, which is aimed at fixing matchmaking errors that occur when large groups of players try joining a server. Other issues include disconnections, splitting grouped up friends into different matches, and lag spikes. The update will be released later this week and will grant players 5XP Boosts and 5 Challenge Swaps as a token of appreciation.