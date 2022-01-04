Halo Infinite narrative lead leaves 343 Industries for Riot Games

Halo Infinite’s narrative lead, Aaron Linde has left 343 Industries to pursue new opportunities in 2022. The writer made the announcement via a tweet, where he edited the subtitles for the cult classic anime, ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion,’ to reveal that he will be joining Riot Games.

In a set of subsequent tweets, Linde went into the specifics, saying, “Bittersweet news to report: I’m departing 343 Industries to pursue a new opportunity in 2022. It was a terrifically difficult decision; Halo Infinite will remain one of the proudest achievements of my career for the rest of my life. I’m so grateful to have been a part of it.”

NEXT TIME ON AARON LINDE pic.twitter.com/wuxKRX2ZZ7 — Aaron Linde (@aaronlinde) January 3, 2022

According to IGN, Linde will be joining Riot Games’ research and development division, where the company comes up with new ideas to take existing IPs in a new direction. The company had recently released two spinoff games based on their League of Legends franchise – ‘Hextech Mayhem’ and ‘The Ruined King.’ In November, they also revealed an upcoming assist-based fighter, codenamed ‘Project L,’ which is still in the early stages of development.

“I want to thank my dear colleagues at 343 for making the best game I’ve ever worked on, our incredible voice cast for elevating our work in every single line delivery, and our players for joining us on this wild-ass journey. You made 2021 an incredibly special year for me,” Linde added.

At 343 Industries, Linde led a small team of writers in the planning, development and execution of all open-world narrative content in Halo Infinite. This included side mission dialogues, 15,000 lines of enemy and Marine chatter, over 100 radio logs, and other ambient dialogue features.

Prior to joining 343, Linde had served his time as an editor at media outlets like Destructoid and Shacknews. Following that, he headed into the video games division, where he worked as a Narrative Design Consultant for Monolith Productions’ first ‘Middle Earth’ game and later, as a lead writer on Battleborn, a sci-fi shooter.