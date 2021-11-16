Halo Infinite Multiplayer is out now, here’s everything you need to know

In a surprising announcement during their 20-year celebration, Xbox Game Studios has made Halo Infinite Multiplayer available worldwide on the Xbox systems and Windows PC. The game is currently in open beta and includes access to Season 1 with all maps and shop items.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer: What to expect?

Season 1, titled ‘Heroes of Reach’ is practically an early release of Halo Infinite’s full multiplayer experience, where all your beta progress carries over to the main game’s launch. The title includes a set of classic maps and game modes ranging from Arena, Big Team Battle, and the Academy Training mode.

Arena is the classic 4v4 experience on Halo where you work as a team to collect on-map equipment and fight your opponents to complete the stated objective. Big Team Battle, on the other hand, pits a total of 24 players onto a large-scale map (12v12), as they set off complete mayhem via a rich variety of weapons, explosives, and armoured vehicles such as the Warthog.

As the name suggests, Academy Training mode is a custom map that allows new players to practice and learn the game’s mechanics and controls before deploying into a public lobby. Players can also launch offline practice games against a set of bots.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer: Battle Pass system and Item Shop

Much like every other online multiplayer game these days, Halo Infinite introduces a battle pass system as well. Priced at $10, the system adds up XP earned during gameplay and grants players a set of cosmetics and rewards. It also features a set of daily and weekly challenges that significantly increases your XP. Unfortunately, players online have been criticising the progression system by claiming that the XP has been adding up too slow, making the levelling process much more tiring.

Halo Infinite also features an Item Shop where you can purchase premium armour sets, vehicle skins, chibi avatars, and ‘Boost and Swap’ packs that let you get an XP boost or swap out maps that you don’t intend to play. These items are refreshed every Tuesday and can be purchased via the in-game currency – Enigma points.

The credits can be bought through the game and start at Rs 399 for 500 points, with a maximum amount of 10,000 credits at a price of Rs 7,499.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer item shop (Image credit: Halo Infinite, Xbox) Halo Infinite Multiplayer item shop (Image credit: Halo Infinite, Xbox)

Additionally, Halo Infinite Multiplayer includes a ton of customisable features to distinguish your Spartan and a community feature that lets players create their own custom maps and game modes. Note – any progress made here will be carried over to the full game when it releases on 9 December 2021 on the Xbox systems, Xbox Game Pass, and Steam.

Developed by 343 Industries, Halo Infinite serves as a sequel to ‘Halo 5: Guardians’ and follows the Master Chief as he hunts for a new AI known by the codename “The Weapon.” During its initial reveal, the game was met with bad reception over outdated and visually appalling graphics. The mass criticism urged the company to remove the game from its Holiday 2020 release window and work on it further, to completely overhaul its appearance.

Quite recently, Xbox released a new campaign overview trailer that highlights the premise of Halo Infinite and also seems to have massively overhauled the graphics. You can watch it here. As part of the celebration, Xbox also revealed a teaser for an upcoming live-action Halo TV series that will premiere on the Paramount+ platform, sometime in 2022.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer (open beta) is now available worldwide on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam.