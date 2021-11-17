Halo Infinite multiplayer beta now available: Here’s how to download

Xbox Game Studios released an open beta version of Halo Infinite multiplayer yesterday as part of their 20th Anniversary celebration. The game is currently available to download for free on the Xbox systems and Windows PC, and includes access to Season 1, whose progress will carry over to the main game’s launch on December 9, 2021.

How to download Halo Infinite multiplayer?

On Windows PC, Halo Infinite multiplayer can be downloaded for free either through Steam or the Microsoft Store, taking up disk space of 26.04 GBs.

The campaign, on the other hand, is available for pre-order at Rs 3,499 on Steam, while Xbox Game Pass subscribers get it for free on launch day.

On Steam, the game will also ask you to log in to your Microsoft account prior to the loading screen.

On Xbox consoles, the game will show up on the front page where you can simply hit the download button. However, players online have been reporting blue screen errors upon initially booting up the game. The team at Microsoft is aware of this and has offered a simple workaround until they try to create a patch. The solution is as easy as turning the device on and off, as you can see in the tweet below.

Two @Halo tips for you:

1) Reboot your console and you should get a prompt to update Halo Infinite. If that does not work, go AFK for a bit and try again later today.

2) Once you get it loaded, head over to customize your Spartan, weapons and vehicles. 🏆 — Larry Hryb ☁ (@majornelson) November 15, 2021

Season 1 of Halo Infinite multiplayer includes a collection of classic maps and game modes ranging from Arena (4v4), Big Team Battle (12v12), and the Academy Training mode. It also introduces a battle pass system, where your in-game XP accumulates over time to give you special rewards and cosmetics. Priced at $10, the system will update you with a set of daily and weekly challenges that significantly increase your XP.

Developed by 343 Industries, Halo Infinite serves as the third chapter in the “Reclaimer Saga” and follows the Master Chief as he hunts for a new AI known by the codename “The Weapon.” During its initial reveal, the game was met with bad reception over outdated and visually appalling graphics, urging the company to remove the game from its December 2020 release slate. Since then, the developers have improved upon its appearance and mechanics and released a campaign overview trailer.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer (open beta) is now available worldwide on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via the Microsoft Store and Steam.